Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale Rumours, Raul Talks Kylian Mbappe

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United will reportedly wait until next summer before launching a £90 million bid for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the Red Devils are resigned to the fact they will not be able to secure the Welshman in the current window. However, Fissler suggested they will return with an offer for the Los Blancos star in a year.

"The Welsh superstar is known to be unhappy at dropping down the pecking order at the La Liga champions and could dip further if Real sign Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe," added Fissler. "Zinedine Zidane is willing to sacrifice the 28 year-old who was hit by a series of injuries last season once Mbappe arrives in the Spanish capital."

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, dismissed the prospect of Bale moving on this summer, branding the speculation as "ridiculous" and "stupid," per Dafydd Pritchard of BBC Wales Sport.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

However, should Mbappe arrive and Bale drop down the pecking order, perhaps United will be in a position to capitalise in 2018.

As noted by Squawka Football, since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013, Bale has been a force of nature in the final third:

The end of the previous term has triggered some concerns for fans of the Welshman, though. Not only did the 28-year-old continue to suffer with injury problems, Isco came into the Madrid side and excelled in Bale's absence.

Factor in the potential signing of Mbappe and the emergence of Marco Asensio, and Real have a lot of exciting options in the final third. It means that if United were to lodge a bid nearing the amount aforementioned, then the European champions would be tempted to cash in on their No. 11.

Raul Wants Kylian Mbappe at Real

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Real Madrid legend Raul doesn't believe the club should hesitate in spending £160 million on Monaco prodigy Mbappe.

As noted, the youngster has been tipped to make a big-money move to Los Blancos in the window. Speaking to Marca (h/t Peter Hanson of Goal), the club's former striker suggested they shouldn't worry about the fee paid in the current climate.

"The market will set the price," he said. "There has to be an agreement between several parties and that will define it. Real Madrid have great players but it is clear that until August 31, anything can happen. For now you have to focus on those who are here and we'll see what happens."

There's no doubt spending £160 million on an 18-year-old would be something of a gamble, although Mbappe is the finest prospect in world football at the moment.

As these numbers from WhoScored.com illustrate, Mbappe was exceptional in front of goal during 2016-17:

If Mbappe were to join Real Madrid and enjoy a decade at the club, there's no doubt the money aforementioned would be worth the outlay. But the fact remains that at this stage of his career, so much can happen to stunt his progression.

Still, already Mbappe has shown enough talent to influence matches at the highest level. With that in mind, as Raul suggests, the teenager is most likely worth the outlay.