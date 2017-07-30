Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho, Christian Pulisic

/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho will reportedly make it clear to the club that he wants to join Barcelona.

According to Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror, the Brazilian will "plead" with the Reds to let him leave for the Camp Nou. It's noted Barcelona have had an £80 million bid for the player rejected and are ready to make a £90 million offer.

"The Brazil star is desperate to link up with ­Lionel Messi and Co. at the Camp Nou and will sit down with [Jurgen] Klopp to set out his reasons for wanting to join them," Mullock said.

Coutinho will reportedly not resort to any "underhand" tactics in an attempt to force a switch but has "set his heart on moving."

Mullock also noted if the Brazilian does move on in this transfer window, Liverpool would try to bring in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic as his replacement.

Barcelona look poised to lose star forward Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain. If he does depart, not only would the Blaugrana need to make additions in the final third, but they would also have a massive amount of money at their disposal that could be used to sign a replacement.

Sky Sports' Rob Palmer thinks both players should stay where they are, although he wouldn't be surprised to see either move on:

In terms of playing style, Coutinho would not be a direct replacement for Neymar, although he'd make a major difference at the Camp Nou.

Whether drifting infield from the left flank or starting in central midfield, the Brazilian is a major threat in the final third. Coutinho has exceptional balance, supreme technical ability and an abundance of guile in the way he uses the ball; those attributes are typically associated with Barcelona players.

In addition to his poise, Coutinho can also give the ball a thud from distance, as these figures from WhoScored.com illustrate:

He would be a huge loss to Liverpool if Barcelona get their way. Pulisic, however, would be a fine replacement.

The United States international excelled for Dortmund last season, forcing his way into the starting XI with some superb performances. Pulisic has the creativity and tight control you'd expect from an attacking midfielder, as well as the turn of pace you'd associate with a wide player.

While he may be in the early stages of his career, already Pulisic has shown he can have an impact at the highest level. As noted by Squawka Football, he's shining on the international stage:

Still, it would be a major shock if Liverpool did end up cashing in on Coutinho, even for the £100 million valuation referenced by Mullock. In a market where transfer fees have inflated dramatically, the Reds will surely feel the Brazilian is worth a lot more than the aforementioned sum, especially given he recently signed a new long-term contract.

The same applies for Pulisic, who is tied down at Westfalenstadion until 2020. It would thus be a massive surprise if he opted for a change of scenery this summer.