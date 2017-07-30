Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Nemanja Matic, Ivan Perisic

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to wrap up a deal for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic this week.

According to Simon Jones of the Mail on Sunday, while the transfer saga has dragged on, the Red Devils are ready to finalise the deal in the Serbia international. United are said to be hopeful a £40 million agreement can be reached.

"Though Juventus expressed interest, they were unwilling to match the financial package plus the length of contract that Matic sought," Jones noted. "Instead, he will be reunited with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who tried to sign Matic last season."

Jones added that Matic is training alone at the moment, suggesting his future is almost certainly set to be away from Stamford Bridge.

The Telegraph's James Ducker later provided additional details:

"A fee was agreed with Chelsea on Saturday that allowed Matic, who turns 29 on Tuesday, to travel up to Manchester. He has been undergoing a medical with United on Sunday when the formalities will be completed.

"It is thought the fee could reach as much as £45 million with add ons. United could make an announcement in the next 24 hours."

As Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News reported, United have looked a little light in central midfield during pre-season:

Matic would go a long way toward solving that problem should he arrive, as he's proved he has what it takes to thrive in English football.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

During his time at Chelsea, the Serb may not have been the most glamorous operator. But he has long been effective in the Blues midfield, winning battles with his physicality, stopping attacks with his sharp defensive instincts and getting Chelsea on their way with straightforward passing.

United supporters may not be too excited by the prospect of Matic joining. However, he's the type of player who blossoms under Mourinho and a midfielder who could bring out the best in the players around him. Those traits would undoubtedly be welcome at Old Trafford.

Ivan Perisic Boost

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star Sunday, United remain hopeful a deal can be done for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has insisted the Croatian will be going nowhere during this transfer window, but Hetherington reported a transfer can still be pulled off.

"Talks are continuing between the clubs and also at agent level—and United believe progress is being made, despite [Spalletti] insisting yesterday that the 'conversation is over' when it comes to any deal," Hetherington said.

Perisic is a winger who could flourish under Mourinho because of his unrelenting work rate and direct play. These figures from OptaPaolo show that Perisic loves to take a shot on from long range too:

The former VfL Wolfsburg man would add a different dimension to the United attack. He's aggressive, tenacious and relentless in the way he goes at full-backs. Technically, Perisic is underrated too, able to dig out crosses with either foot, as well as dip infield and link play.

The Red Devils do have options in wide areas, with Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial likely to be battling for starting spots next season. Perisic's addition would mean there is tremendous depth in these areas and another exciting option for Mourinho to call upon.