UFC 214 Results: The Real Winners and Losers from Jones vs. Cormier 2

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Wow.

In a superb fight, Jones and Cormier both had their moments. After the fight, it was an emotional scene that MMA fans might remember for almost as long as the fight itself.

The first two rounds were close, with Jones landing with more volume but Cormier staying active and appearing to do a bit more damage, landing with an uppercut and a right hand. Jones is dangerous in the clinch, thanks in large part to those hellacious knees, but Cormier waded in time after time, using wrist control to help increase his leverage.

Although observers varied on the scoring, it's probably safe to say it was one round apiece heading into the third, with Cormier perhaps enjoying the slightest of edges.

The stalemate broke in emphatic fashion about halfway through the third round. Jones landed a head kick that put Cormier on roller skates, and Jones attacked like a shark on an injured tuna. A left hook, then a trip, then a jumping knee put Cormier on the ground. Relentless punches and elbows eventually knocked Cormier unconscious, and the old champion was new again.

As Bruce Buffer prepared to read the decision, Cormier came to and, appearing disoriented, seemed to want to approach Jones. Officials wouldn't let him do it. Cormier then took his place for the official announcement, only to turn and exit the cage, leaving Jones alone. After the decision was read, Jones collapsed in a heap in the cage, tearfully overwhelmed by the moment.

"I made it back, man," Jones told broadcaster Joe Rogan in the cage after the fight. "It's a beautiful moment."

As the interview went on, Cormier made his way back into the cage, but now he was weeping. But Jones wasn't interested in continuing the rivalry and instead attempted to bury the hatchet.

"I want to thank Daniel Cormier for being my biggest rival and motivator," Jones said in part, before going over to Cormier and kissing him on the head. Cormier, still emotional, couldn't bring himself to embrace Jones back.

When asked about the rivalry by Rogan—who, along with his various colleagues in the production truck, should think twice about interviewing people who were just knocked unconscious in a prize fight—Cormier said "if he won both fights, I guess there is no rivalry."

It was that kind of scene. Raw emotion from arguably the two best light heavyweights ever after one of the most compelling fights of the year.

But it wasn't done just yet.

Jones picked up the mic again.

"Brock Lesnar!" he shouted. "If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by someone who weighs 40 pounds less than you, come meet me in the Octagon."

And with that, Jones dropped the mic and made his way out of the cage.

I would pick Jones in that fight and not hesitate to do it. Jones is the greatest fighter in the history of MMA. He has the belt he's supposed to have and he's back. He was classy in this victory, with kind words not just for Cormier but also for fans and haters.

Jones may have played the face role a little overzealously at times in the past, but that doesn't mean he isn't a good person. MMA fans should be glad he has returned and is, along with Conor McGregor, once again at the top.