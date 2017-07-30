Valerenga vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Manchester United will continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season and UEFA Super Cup on Sunday as the Red Devils face Valerenga in Norway.

The match will be broadcast on MUTV.

The match will start at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET) and will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, home of the Norwegian national team.

Valerenga may seem like an odd choice of opponent for United, but the Norwegian Eliteserien has been underway since April―the Bohemians are in mid-season form and should give the Red Devils a good test.

Team News

As shared by ESPN FC's Rob Dawson, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are expected to travel with the squad:

Per Ryan Grant of the club's official website, the two trained separately during the week, but they should be ready to face the Norwegians.

Manager Jose Mourinho also announced Victor Lindelof will start next to Chris Smalling to prepare him for the Super Cup against Real Madrid. Star centre-back Eric Bailly will miss that outing with a suspension.

Preview

Valerenga aren't exactly world-beaters―they finished last season in 10th place in Norway and currently sit in mid-table once again―but their match form and fitness should provide the Red Devils with a solid challenge after the leisurely Internationals Champions Cup.

Mourinho's troops put together a good showing in the friendly tournament, but the ICC can only be used to determine so much about a team. Scheduling two more friendlies before the Super Cup was a smart move, with United also taking on Sampdoria.

United have faced Valerenga twice in pre-season, playing out draws in 1998 and 2012. Those results are a testament to the importance of form and fitness, given the clear gap in talent between the two sides each time.

Lindelof's start should steal the headlines, with fans curious to see what the young Swede can do from kick-off. The former Benfica man joined the club with huge expectations this summer, and he'll need to adapt fast if he's to start against European champions Real Madrid.

He has been far from perfect in pre-season so far, prompting jokes like this from Sport Witness' Tom Coast:

Valerenga aren't the most technically capable team, and they lack the young talent Sampdoria will bring to the table in United's next friendly. But on home soil and in the middle of their domestic campaign, they should still prove solid opponents for a growing United squad.