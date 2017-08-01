Jesus Navas Officially Re-Signs for Sevilla After Leaving Manchester City

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sevilla completed the re-signing of former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas on Tuesday, with the 31-year-old returning to his old club after four years in England.

The Spanish side confirmed the signing with a video on Twitter:

The Spain international joined the Sky Blues in 2013 from Sevilla for £14.9 million but was released by earlier in the summer.

He made 123 Premier League appearances for the club, netting just four goals, per WhoScored.com:

However, while he was far from prolific, he did prove to be valuable for City and won one Premier League title and two League Cups.

Navas remains an effective winger with terrific pace and close ball control, which can make him a handful for opposition defenders.

In 2016-17 under manager Pep Guardiola, he also showed impressive versatility as he operated in multiple positions down the right flank, including full-back and wing-back. However, he often undid his good work on the flanks with unreliable delivery into the area.

Back at Sevilla, where he came through the youth academy and began his senior career, Navas could well thrive. The Andalusian outfit have revamped their attack with the additions of Nolito and Luis Muriel too.

He should have no trouble adapting to the surroundings again, and he already has plenty of experience in La Liga to be an asset back at his former club.