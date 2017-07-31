Amed Rosario Recalled by Mets from Triple-A Las Vegas; Will Debut Tuesday

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets top prospect Amed Rosario finally got called up to the majors by the team.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported he will make his debut Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

"Bringing [Rosario] up in the first part of August has been our plan for six weeks or so, assuming he played well," general manager Sandy Alderson said, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The shortstop is not only considered the No. 1 player in the Mets farm system, he is listed as the second-best prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com. Only Yoan Moncada is considered better, and he is already playing for the Chicago White Sox.

Rosario has had no problem hitting pitchers in the minors, batting .324 across two levels in 2016 before tallying a .328 batting average in Triple-A in 2017, via Baseball Reference.

He has also added seven home runs and 17 stolen bases to showcase his all-around ability.

The Mets took a long time to bring the 21-year-old up to the Show, but the holdup clearly had nothing to do with his production.

"To suggest he's not major league-ready is insulting," a scout told Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The player also said he was "one hundred percent ready," before making his second appearance in the MLB Futures Game this July, per David Lennon of Newsday.

While the Mets have Jose Reyes and Asdrubal Cabrera on the roster, Rosario should get a chance to show what he can do as an everyday player in the majors for at least the rest of the season.

New York remains unlikely to make the playoffs, but adding the young prospect to the 25-man roster should generate plenty of excitement in the final stretch of the season.