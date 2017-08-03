    Paulo Dybala Wins Barca Fan Poll on Neymar Replacement; Philippe Coutinho 4th

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 3, 2017

    BOSTON, MA - JULY 24: Paulo Dybala during the afternoon training session on July 24, 2017 in Boston City. (Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images )
    Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

    Barcelona supporters have named Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as their preferred replacement for Neymar in a poll, with Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho fourth on a list of five.

    AS conducted the vote, with Dybala, Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann noted as the options. It was the former who came out on top, taking 37 per cent of the vote ahead of Griezmann and Mbappe.

    Coutinho was behind that trio in the eyes of Barca fans, with Dembele the only man less popular.

                     

