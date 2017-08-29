How Arsenal Led the Race for Kylian Mbappe but Still Missed out

2 of 5

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

When we think of Mbappe now, we visualise an icon of a new generation. Yet, incredibly, he could have been signed for a measly compensation fee just 18 months ago.

Mbappe was heading into talks with Monaco about a contract, and a brief window opened up for him to consider other clubs.

By way of his age and circumstance, that meant a fee of around €250,000 would have been enough to clinch his signature.

Wenger's approach to the situation was careful and calculated. He knew Mbappe had been brought up well and always leaned on the advice of parents Wilfried and Fayza. He was young, but not naive.

In 2013, the forward had turned down the opportunity to move to Madrid, even after meeting Zinedine Zidane, instead opting to remain in France. It was felt the upheaval would not be helpful.

French journalist Julien Maynard got to know Mbappe through his role at Telefoot and got a glimpse into his strong mind.

"He is particularly mature for his age," he explains. "He is very smart, he has a bright mind, and most of the time is positive and full of joy."

Wenger built trust with the family and was well-placed to convince him of a future in London.

PSG, Liverpool and Madrid had been in touch, but Wenger took it upon himself to visit the family home to speak to Mbappe and his parents, to see if he could open up the Arsenal move.

Dad Wilfried was welcoming, he was an admirer of Wenger's stature in the game and the way he had brought on such talent in the past.

There was a moment when Wenger thought he had found a breakthrough, but the family maintained a cautious stance.

Additionally, Mbappe felt he was close to something special at Monaco, so Wenger accepted a decision to sign a contract in France, without any pressure. Wenger was disappointed but undeterred.

He felt he would still have time to track Mbappe's progress and that he would make another offer down the line.

Little did he know, this teenager was about to explode on to the world stage.