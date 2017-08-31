Renato Sanches Officially Joins Swansea City on Loan Transfer from Bayern Munich

ROSLAN RAHMAN/Getty Images

Swansea City completed the signing of Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich on Thursday, with the midfielder penning a one-year loan deal at the Liberty Stadium.



The team's Twitter account confirmed the move, with the Portugal international departing the Allianz Arena on a temporary basis just a year after signing for Die Roten:

Sanches, 20, moved to Bayern from Benfica for £27.5 million in the summer of 2016. He went on to star for Portugal as they won UEFA Euro 2016 and was named Young Player of the Tournament.

However, his debut season for Bayern was a disappointment as he made just 17 Bundesliga appearances, with 11 of them coming from the bench, per WhoScored.com.

And Sanches revealed earlier this summer he wanted to leave Bayern, per SportBild (via Sport Witness):

Given his youth, Sanches still has a great deal of room for improvement, and he has shown with the Portugal national team and when he was at Benfica that he boasts a huge amount of talent.

Swansea have signed a player who is comfortable on the ball and boasts a terrific passing range. However, he needs game time and club backing to get his confidence back.

Nevertheless, few would have anticipated a player of such pedigree ending up at Swansea, who did just enough to stay afloat in the Premier League last season. Journalist Martin Laurence was surprised by the news:

However, Swansea head coach Paul Clement has strong links with Bayern, having been assistant to manager Carlo Ancelotti. At the Liberty Stadium, Sanches will also be handed a regular spot in the starting XI, something that will be crucial to the youngster for refining the rough edges in his game.

It's a critical year in the young career of the Portuguese, and the whole of Europe will be keeping an eye on his development in south Wales. Swansea supporters will be itching to see one of the continent's brightest prospects in action.