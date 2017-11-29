Janoris Jenkins Reportedly Going on IR, Will Undergo Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

New York Giants defensive back Janoris Jenkins is reportedly set to be placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury, and he will miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Jenkins will undergo ankle surgery on Wednesday, and that the ankle ailment has hampered him for two months.

The 2017 season has been a tough one for the Giants as a whole, as well as Jenkins individually, as he previously missed a game due to a suspension for violating ream rules.

This is another difficult setback for Jenkins considering he was looking to salvage the season and build on his impressive 2016 campaign in his second year with the Giants.

Jenkins made his first career Pro Bowl in 2016 with three interceptions and 49 combined tackles in his first season in New York's secondary after spending the first four years of his career with the then-St. Louis Rams. He has 30 tackles and three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) in 2017.

Despite Jenkins' big-play ability, the Giants are the second-worst team in the NFC with a record of 2-9.

The Giants will need to look elsewhere to replace Jenkins' coverage abilities for the remainder of the season. They still have Eli Apple at the cornerback spot, and the combination of Ross Cockrell and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie provides important depth at the position.

Still, Jenkins serves as one of New York's defensive leaders and makes the defense more formidable with his presence.

His absence in Week 13 will make the G-Men susceptible to an Oakland Raiders passing attack led by quarterback Derek Carr.