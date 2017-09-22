Noah Syndergaard Will Return from Arm Injury, Start vs. Nationals

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard will return from the 60-day disabled list Saturday after being sidelined since late April with a lat injury.

Per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Syndergaard will start Saturday against the Washington Nationals and pitch one inning before giving way to Matt Harvey in the second inning.

Syndergaard was one of the best starters in baseball last season. He posted a 2.60 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 31 appearances, including one relief appearance, with 218 strikeouts in 183.2 innings. He accumulated a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in five starts before the injury this season.

In June, Joe Giglio of NJ Advance Media noted the 25-year-old right-hander was asked on WFAN's Boomer and Carton if he had any regrets about skipping an MRI on his biceps or adding more weight during the offseason.

"No. No regrets from me, really," Syndergaard said. "I knew the biceps tendinitis that was flaring up—there was no structural damage. I was able to go out there through bullpens, play catch and start that game."

As for bulking up, he added: "At the end of the day, I still feel really good. I was able to leave my workouts feeling accomplished and feel like I was doing the right thing to stay healthy. It was just a series of unfortunate events, but I'm working hard to get back on the mound."

His injury was one of several suffered by Mets players this season. The team's disabled list includes outfielders Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto, third baseman David Wright and starting pitchers Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz.

Getting Syndergaard back, even in a limited role, to finish this year gives the Mets a glimmer of hope for 2018 in what has been an otherwise forgettable 65-87 season.