Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar to Plead Guilty to Child Porn Charges

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges, according to a document scheduled to be filed in federal court this week.

Kim Kozlowski of the Detroit News reported Nassar will plead guilty to "three charges, including receipt and possession of child porn and destruction and concealment of records."

Nassar, 53, downloaded thousands of pornographic images and videos of children beginning in 2004. The document states he attempted to destroy the files and dispose of hard drives when it became clear he was under investigation.

"The defendant then turned the wiped laptop over to his employer," according to the document. "Forensic analysis of the machine revealed that the defendant had completely wiped it of all content."

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will not pursue child molestation charges for events that allegedly happened between 2006 and 2015. Nassar has been accused of sexually abusing more than 100 of his former patients, including former Team USA gymnasts.

"Many of our clients have spoken to and given evidence to the FBI," John Manly, an attorney who represents a vast majority of Nassar's accusers, told ESPN.com's John Barr. "They gave that evidence and went through the trauma of reliving their experiences with the expectation that they would get justice. Dr. Nassar molested young women at the Olympics. He molested young women at national competitions. And our country is not going to charge him? The message that sends these women is: 'You don't matter.'"

Nassar worked at four Olympics as the team physician for USA Gymnastics and was also employed by Michigan State University until September, when he was fired.

One gymnast said longtime USA Gymnastics coaches Bela and Marta Karolyi did not stop Nassar and were also physically and mentally abusive.