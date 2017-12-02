4-Star CB Prospect Kalon Gervin Commits to Michigan State over Notre Dame, More

Photo credit: 247Sports.

Michigan State secured a potential shutdown cornerback Saturday, as Kalon Gervin committed to play for the Spartans.

He announced his decision with the following tweet:

247Sports lists Gervin as a 4-star prospect, and according to its composite rankings, he is the No. 194 overall recruit, the No. 20 corner and the No. 2 player from the state of Michigan in the 2018 class.

Gervin received interest from an eclectic group of programs spanning multiple conferences and the country.

Per 247Sports, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama and Oklahoma were among the colleges that offered him scholarships in addition to MSU.

Gervin originally committed to play at Notre Dame, but he rescinded his commitment in May.

After decommitting, Gervin said the following about his decision to distance himself from the Fighting Irish, according to Chris Nelsen for the Detroit Free Press:

"I had to figure out what I wanted from this process. It was an extremely tough decision. ... Nothing against Notre Dame. It just wasn't the right fit. I'm not trying to bash Notre Dame. That's a good school. I'm not trying to put them out there like that. ... They were upset, but it's OK. It's a business. Anything can happen. They didn't stay upset for a long time."

Per 247Sports, Notre Dame's loss was the gain of several programs that previously thought they no longer had a shot at one of the premier cornerback recruits in the class of 2018.

Gervin is a Detroit native and a standout at Cass Technical High School, and he boasts some impressive physical traits that made him highly sought-after on the recruiting trail.

Although his size is somewhat modest at 5'11" and 180 pounds, he has speed to burn, as evidenced by his verified 40-yard-dash time of 4.38 seconds, according to Scout (h/t Jared Purcell of MLive.com).

While continuing to add strength will likely be a focus for Gervin as he heads toward the collegiate ranks, his speed is a huge asset in terms of limiting the opposition's ability to beat him deep.

Though Michigan State fell short of keeping a hometown product in state originally, it made the most of a second opportunity.

The Spartans have traditionally been excellent at recruiting within the state of Michigan, and that figures to be among the biggest keys to help them return to the elite ranks.

The rival Michigan Wolverines have undoubtedly cut into their recruiting mojo since the arrival of head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2015, but landing Gervin was a coup that could be a sign of things to come.