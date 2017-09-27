JaMychal Green Reportedly Finalizing 2-Year, $17 Million-Plus Grizzlies Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies and restricted free agent JaMychal Green reportedly reached an agreement Wednesday on a two-year contract worth over $17 million.

Shams Charania of The Vertical first reported word of the new deal.

Green, who went undrafted in 2012, spent a full year with the Austin Toros of the G League, a season with Chorale Roanne in France and another half-year in the G League before finally getting a chance in the NBA.

The 27-year-old Alabama native has played a limited role across the past three seasons, the first split between the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies, followed by two full years with the Grizz.

He's averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.7 percent from the field across 179 career games as a power forward.

While those numbers are underwhelming, Green is coming off his best year to date. He put up 8.9 points and 7.1 boards per game last season for Memphis. He also showed signs of embracing a stretch-4 role by shooting 37.9 percent from three-point range.

On The Prowl discussed the impact he can make as part of the rotation:

Memphis didn't make re-signing him a top priority in free agency, despite those signs of improvement. The forward's agent, Michael Hodges, spoke out after speculation emerged the Grizzlies front office made an offer when the market opened July 1, per Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal.

"That's a bald-faced lie. They've showed us no respect whatsoever," Hodges said. "What would make one think they're trying to give him an offer?"

Ultimately, the tense situation and the lack of an offer sheet from another team led to an extended stint as a restricted free agent for the University of Alabama product. But the sides were able to work through their differences in time for the 2017-18 campaign.

Green should slot in as the Grizzlies' starting power forward alongside Marc Gasol in the frontcourt.