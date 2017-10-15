Jameis Winston Doubtful to Return vs. Cardinals with Shoulder Injury

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston suffered an injury to his shoulder Sunday and was forced into the locker room.

According to Scott Smith of the team's official site, he was ruled doubtful to return after the second-quarter injury. The quarterback was only 5-of-10 for 61 yards before coming out as his team trailed 21-0 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Expectations have been high for the Buccaneers this season after going 9-7 in 2016. They added DeSean Jackson in free agency to give Winston a speed threat on the outside to pair with Mike Evans on the opposite side of the field.

Winston's injury could dampen those hopes. He's thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and a combined 50 touchdowns.

The Buccaneers positioned themselves well with depth at quarterback in the event Winston went down. Ryan Fitzpatrick has had an up-and-down career, but he did succeed two years ago with the New York Jets when he had playmakers like Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker to throw to.

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter may have to tweak his system to fit what Fitzpatrick does well until Winston returns if it's a serious injury. It wouldn't be the situation Tampa Bay wanted, but it doesn't have to be the end of the team's aspirations.