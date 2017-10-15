Emmanuel Sanders Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Ankle Injury vs. Giants

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the New York Giants and was carted into the locker room.

According to Andrew Mason of the team's official site, he was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

The injury occurred near the end of the third quarter when Giants safety Landon Collins dove for an incomplete pass and caught Sanders' ankle. He had five catches for 76 yards before coming out.

Sanders has only missed one game since the start of the 2012 season, so needless to say any sort of extended absence would come as a surprise.

Healthy for all 16 games a year ago, Sanders caught 79 passes for 1,032 yards and five touchdowns despite the Broncos' inconsistencies under center.

Now in his fourth season with the Broncos, Sanders had recorded 20 receptions for 190 yards and two scores through four games.

With Demaryius Thomas dealing with his own leg injury, per James Palmer of NFL Network, the Broncos will have to scan the roster for viable options. Bennie Fowler likely becomes the next man up in this offense until the starters can get healthy.