Derek Carr Suffers Back Injury During Raiders vs. Broncos

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders announced quarterback Derek Carr suffered a back injury during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis appeared to inadvertently knee Carr in the back after defensive end Shelby Harris sacked him on a 1st-and-10 in the third quarter, which knocked Carr out of the game.

Injuries are nothing new for Carr, who had his 2016 season cut short when he suffered a broken leg in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts. Before that, the Raiders' $125 million man dealt with a dislocated pinkie finger on his right (throwing) hand.

However, setbacks—no matter the severity—haven't stopped Carr from developing into one of the league's premier signal-callers.

Now in his fourth year under center, the 26-year-old has completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 610 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Should Carr miss extended snaps for the second straight season, EJ Manuel would be thrust into a starting role under center with Connor Cook primed to temporarily assume second-string duties.