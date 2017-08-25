Barcelona Agree to €105 Million Transfer of Ousmane Dembele with Dortmund

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed a €105 million agreement has been reached with Borussia Dortmund for star forward Ousmane Dembele.

The club took to Twitter to announce the news:

Per the club's official website, the Catalans will insert a buyout clause of €400 million. The transfer fee could still increase if certain add-ons are met, and the player will undergo a medical on Monday before signing the five-year deal.

Dembele has left Dortmund just one year on from his arrival from Stade Rennais, despite signing a five-year deal.

The Frenchman already looked to be a highly promising prospect when he left his home country, but he truly took his game up a level last year.

Bundesliga expert Alex Chaffer noted the magnificent contribution he made during his single campaign with BVB:

Squawka Football shared yet more impressive numbers that comprised his season:

Dembele, who only turned 20 in May, formed an electric partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and took the Bundesliga by storm.

The stats he set reflect the quality of his end product and his strong decision-making, which improved significantly during his time with Dortmund.

He has superb dribbling ability, hence his completion of so many take-ons, and that makes him a nightmare for defenders, particularly when paired with his explosive acceleration.

Few can match him when he puts on the afterburners—even Kyle Walker failed to keep up with him during France's friendly win over England in June.

Dembele is also a real threat with both feet, per Squawka Football:

As a result, he spent time on both flanks last season, and he perhaps played even more often in a central role as a No. 10.

Despite his age, the France international has already shown his ability to contribute in important matches.

While Dortmund lost their UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Monaco, he scored in the first leg and laid on an assist in the second. In the DFB-Pokal, he scored and assisted against Bayern Munich in the semi-final before netting against Frankfurt in the final to help BVB win.

Dembele has already shown tremendous quality, and he has the potential to get even better. Barcelona have a truly wonderful player on their hands.

The Frenchman went on strike to secure his move to Barca after failing to turn up for training amid the Catalan giants' interest and was suspended by Dortmund. But in the end, he got his wish, and he will now look to put the episode behind him.

Thanks to his versatility, he can replace Neymar on the left wing at the Camp Nou or provide cover for Lionel Messi on the right, and he could also play as a No. 10 should manager Ernesto Valverde opt for a different formation.

Likewise, such is Messi's playmaking ability, he could vacate the right wing for that role himself. Regardless, Dembele should enjoy a key role as he fills the hole left by the Brazilian.