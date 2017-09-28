Davante Adams Leaves Game vs. Bears with Head, Neck Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams suffered a head and neck injury in the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears when he absorbed a hit from Danny Trevathan.

According to ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky, Adams, who caught a five-yard touchdown in the first quarter, was placed on a gurney and stretchered off the field.

Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Adams is also being evaluated for a concussion, adding that he is conscious and has movement in his extremities.

Adams is coming off a 2016 season in which he set career highs in every major receiving category. He finished the year with 75 receptions for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns, the last of which tied for second-most in the NFL.

With Randall Cobb missing three games last year and failing to reach the heights of his 2014 Pro Bowl campaign, the Packers needed Adams to step up, and he did just that.

In most offenses, losing Adams would be a significant blow to the passing game. But Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Rodgers can count on the combination of Cobb and Jordy Nelson to deliver as well.

Green Bay may look to Geronimo Allison to assume a larger role until Adams is healthy enough to return.