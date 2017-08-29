Patrik Schick Joins as Roma from Sampdoria in Club-Record Transfer

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Roma have made yet another signing for the future, adding talented Sampdoria youngster Patrik Schick.

The club announced the transfer via Twitter:

Per Roma's official website, the player has signed a five-year contract with the club. Roma will pay Sampdoria an initial loan fee of €5 million, while there's an obligatory clause to make the transfer permanent if certain objectives are met, for a further €9 million.

On top of that, Sampdoria will receive an additional payment of €20 million in February of 2020, and if the player is sold before then, the club will receive either said payment or 50 percent of the eventual transfer fee. Per the Giallorossi, the deal ranks as their new record transfer.

The 21-year-old only spent one season with Sampdoria but wasted little time making his mark, scoring 11 Serie A goals despite starting the bulk of his matches on the bench.

Frequently compared to Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp, Schick moves with grace and deceptive speed for a forward of his size at well over 6'1".

He has already made his full international debut with the Czech Republic and featured in the under-21 European Championship.

Per the tournament's official Twitter account, he showed in qualifying he's already too good for opponents in his own age group:

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

While Juventus and Inter were initially seen as favourites to land the Czech―he even had a medical in Turin, per Terry Daley of ESPNFC―Roma swept in late and signed the talented forward.

He'll give the attack a much-needed boost in terms of depth and upside, and the latter is sorely needed. The Giallorossi have failed to develop any of their star young attackers in the last few years, and with Francesco Totti retired, a major hole up front needs to be filled.

Schick certainly has the talent to do so, and he should expect plenty of minutes in his first season in the capital.