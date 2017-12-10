Riley Reiff Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Panthers, Leaves in Walking Boot

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Riley Reiff suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers and left the stadium in a walking boot, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Josina Anderson of ESPN described what appeared to be an ugly injury:

The left tackle, who has started all 13 games for the Vikings this season, was unable to return.

Reiff signed with the Vikings this offseason after he spent his entire career with the Detroit Lions after they drafted him in the first round in 2012 out of Iowa. Minnesota brought him aboard to improve an offensive line that disappointed in 2016. The unit was a primary reason it couldn't make the playoffs two seasons in a row.

According to Football Outsiders, the Vikings were 31st in the league in run blocking and 17th in pass protection last year.

Minnesota will likely turn to Rashod Hill at left tackle if Reiff is forced to miss significant time.

While he can help keep the offensive line afloat in the short term, Reiff is a veteran leader who has been a key part of the team's success this season. With center Pat Elflein and right tackle Mike Remmers also out with injuries, there are suddenly significant question marks on the offensive line.