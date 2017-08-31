Mamadou Sakho Agrees to Crystal Palace Transfer from Liverpool

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Crystal Palace completed the signing of Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool on Thursday after he spent four years at Anfield, the club announced.

Sakho's departure has been inevitable for some time. He fell out with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last summer and was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace back in February after not making a single Reds appearance in the first half of 2016-17.

He made an immediate impact at Selhurst Park, playing a key role as Palace comfortably survived relegation under then-manager Sam Allardyce, per Squawka:

Sakho, 27, suffered a knee injury while with the Eagles that ruled him out of the final month of the campaign, but he did enough to catch the eye of many.

A France international and £18 million signing for Liverpool from Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, Sakho's pedigree and experience should make him a major asset at Crystal Palace.

He will also likely relish the opportunity to start anew, having spent his final season at Anfield under an unwelcome cloud.

Sakho is only just reaching the peak years of his career, and he could yet be a key part of Palace's first team for the best part of the next decade.

His combative style and physicality will likely make him a firm favourite at Selhurst Park, while he is also comfortable on the ball and passing out from the back.