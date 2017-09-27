Matt Forte Reportedly Week-to-Week with Toe Injury, Travaris Cadet Signed

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets running back Matt Forte is reportedly week-to-week with a toe injury, causing the team to sign fellow running back Travaris Cadet on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news.

Forte appeared in the Jets' first 14 games last season, but he was bothered by injuries toward the end of what proved to be an uneven campaign. Specifically, Forte dealt with a torn meniscus and nerve issues in his shoulder.

The 31-year-old was ultimately shut down for the Jets' final two games, and he finished the year with 218 carries for 813 yards—good for 3.7 yards per carry—and seven touchdowns.

Now three games into his second season with the Jets, Forte has rushed for 94 yards and no scores on 23 attempts to go with six receptions for 58 yards.

Cadet most recently played for the New Orleans Saints. He's also made stops with the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers since going undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2012. He's tallied 924 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 63 career games.

For as long as Forte can't suit up, Bilal Powell projects as the Jets' three-down workhorse moving forward, with Elijah McGuire and Cadet likely splitting the other snaps.