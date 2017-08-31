    Serge Aurier Completes Transfer to Tottenham from PSG After Work Permit Granted

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2017

    PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 27: Serge Aurier of PSG during the French Cup final (Coupe de France) between Paris Saint-Germain and SCO Angers at Stade de France on May 27, 2017 in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, with the full-back penning a long-term deal with his new club.

    Spurs confirmed the move on Twitter, ending a turbulent three-season spell for the Ivorian at the Parc des Princes:

    A talented right-back, 24-year-old Aurier was embroiled in two controversies during his time with PSG. A bizarre outburst on Periscope aimed at then-manager Laurent Blanc and various team-mates, in which he used a homophobic slur, was followed by an arrest for assaulting a police officer. The latter also caused a visa issue ahead of travelling to the UK to face Arsenal, per Jonathan Johnson on ESPN FC.

    The same problem looked as though it may have scuppered this deal. However, the man himself hinted on Wednesday that he had been given permission to make the move:

    He made 22 Ligue 1 appearances in 2016-17 despite competition from Thomas Meunier.

    At Spurs, Aurier will hope to make the starting right-back role his own, but he will need to cut out his disciplinary issues if he is to prove his worth.

    Mauricio Pochettino has taken a gamble signing Aurier. However, should he be able to get Aurier on the straight and narrow, and get him playing to his potential, the full-back could be a fine acquisition. 

    He has all the attributes that make for a fine modern full-back. Journalist Matt Spiro believes Tottenham are getting a fine player:

    Defensively adept, he is also excellent carrying the ball forward and delivering into the area.

    There is little doubt Aurier has room for improvement both on and off the pitch, but he could thrive away from PSG and prove he was worth signing for Tottenham.  

