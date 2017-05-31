PSG Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Agreement Reportedly in Place

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and are prepared to pay £70 million in order to land the Gabon international's signature.

Yahoo France reported that the French titans are yet to agree personal terms with Aubameyang, but they're willing to offer an annual salary of £8.75 million, which works out at roughly £170,000 per week (h/t Mirror).

The Sun's Tom Sheen reported the same figures but added Aubameyang would also pick up a signing-on fee of £5 million if he moves back to Ligue 1 with the capital club.

What's more, Aubameyang is already said to be going about building his future in the French capital after Goal's Loic Tanzi (h/t Get French Football) reported on his recent relocation attempts:

The 27-year-old scored 41 goals in 97 appearances for Saint-Etienne over the course of a two-and-a-half-year stay with Les Verts but has taken his scoring pedigree to new heights since joining Dortmund in 2013.

Speculation over the forward's future is nothing new, although rumours have escalated in recent days and were helped after Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol provided an update on his exit attempts on Monday:

News of PSG's move for Aubameyang comes at a time of rampant change for Dortmund, who recently announced that manager Thomas Tuchel had left the club after two years in charge, per BBC Sport.

Aubameyang enjoyed his most prolific season to date in 2016-17 and consistently shone for the Black and Yellows despite a rather disappointing campaign for the club overall, as recently emphasised by Squawka:

PSG already have a fearsome force leading their line in Edinson Cavani, but the Ligue 1 powerhouse may still be seeking its answer to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who left the club for Manchester United last summer and was never truly replaced.

After four years in the Bundesliga, it appears Aubameyang may now be ready to make another career change, and the prospect of a lucrative move to the Parc des Princes may be too good to turn down.

A record of 40 goals in just 46 appearances this season indicates Aubameyang is ready to become the guiding force of an elite team, and his silverware prospects could well be better served at PSG than at Dortmund.

The summer transfer window is yet to officially open, but after losing their Ligue 1 title to AS Monaco, it seems as though PSG are moving quickly to renovate their squad ahead of a renewed push in 2017-18.