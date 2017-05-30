Tiger Woods Reportedly Was Asleep at Wheel, Failed Sobriety Test Before Arrest

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Police officers found golfer Tiger Woods asleep behind the wheel before he failed a field sobriety test leading to his DUI arrest early Monday morning.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported officers came upon Woods' car with the "motor running and right blinker flashing." He had "extremely slow and slurred speech" when they made contact with him, and he eventually admitted he wasn't sure exactly where he was at the time.

The police report noted Woods was "cooperative as much as possible, very droopy, extremely sleepy, hard to keep eyes open, hard to walk." A breathalyzer test showed no alcohol in his system, according to the TMZ Sports report.

He also told police he's currently taking "several prescriptions," per ESPN.com.

Chris Stewart of WPTV provided a look at the police report:

The latest details in the case fall in line with a statement released by Woods later Monday. He said alcohol was not a factor in the incident, but he took "full responsibility" for the arrest.

"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," he said. "I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

TMZ Sports reported Woods is due in court in July.

The situation occurred less than a week after Woods provided the latest update on his recovery from his latest back surgery. He said there's "no hurry" to return.

"But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again," he wrote on his official website.

Woods hasn't played competitive golf since the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in early February due to continued back problems.