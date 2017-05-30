Arsene Wenger Reportedly Agrees 2-Year Arsenal Contract Extension

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has reportedly agreed to a new two-year deal at the Emirates Stadium ahead of an announcement confirming he will stay at Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson reported as much on Tuesday:

Arsenal's board met on Tuesday morning to discuss Wenger's future, with the Frenchman's contract set to expire this summer.

A disappointing campaign for the Gunners saw them miss out on UEFA Champions League football next year by finishing fifth, despite accruing four more points than the total that earned them second place last year.

They were also poor in Europe once again, crashing out 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the round of 16.

However, Wenger delivered his seventh FA Cup title—and third in four years—on Saturday, beating Chelsea 2-1. Even with the win, many Arsenal fans will likely be hoping Wenger and the club part ways, allowing them to move forward.

There is cause for encouragement if he stays, though, per Wilson and Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

B/R's James McNicholas also hailed the switch to a back three:

Such a move was something of a surprise from Wenger, who has not been known for his tactical flexibility or willingness to adapt his side's approach to matches—another reason he has drawn criticism for Arsenal's failings in recent years.

If the Frenchman continues to be prepared to evolve, the team will likely benefit as a result and should become stronger for it, particularly in the key games they've often lost of late.

While the news may not turn out to be what most Gunners supporters want to hear, his future will at least be determined one way or another, and it will bring an end to the uncertainty that has engulfed the club for months.

Should Wenger stay, the Emirates faithful will be best served by getting behind him and the team for the remainder of his deal—their "Wenger Out" campaign clearly will have had little impact, and voicing their displeasure further will do nothing to help.



For his part, Wenger will need to be prepared to look at the sources of the criticism he's received and address them as soon as possible, starting with strengthening them significantly in the transfer window.