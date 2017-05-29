Bryce Alford Says Lonzo Ball 'Gets a Rep He Doesn't Deserve,' Talks LaVar Ball

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Bryce Alford came to the defense of former UCLA teammate Lonzo Ball as he prepared for the NBA draft.

The guard discussed Ball and his father LaVar on Monday, via Bill Oram of the Southern California News Group:

Alford was a senior this past season alongside the freshman Ball, helping the Bruins post a 31-5 record and reach the Sweet 16.

Ball has received extra attention during the pre-draft process thanks in part to the antics of his father.

"I don't think he falls past 2, but it's a concern in the back of everyone's mind," an Eastern Conference executive told Marc Berman of the New York Post. "The team will have to sit down with Lonzo and LaVar to set the groundwork. It will be interesting."

On the court, Ball is one of the most talented prospects in the 2017 class, with the ability to run an offense and create for others.

Off the court, his father's actions have raised questions, but Alford was willing to vouch for his former teammate.