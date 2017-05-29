Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rumoured to Be in Talks Over Borussia Dortmund Exit

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly in talks with the club regarding a summer exit amid a swell of speculation surrounding his future at Signal Iduna Park.

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol wrote the Gabon international "wants to leave" the Bundesliga outfit despite enjoying the most prolific season of his career to date in 2016-17:

It was recently reported by German newspaper Bild that Aubameyang had handed in a transfer request to leave Dortmund, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested (h/t Kevin Beirne of Manchester Evening News).

Of those reported suitors, a move to the Parc des Princes could make for the most logical option; Aubameyang moved to Dortmund from Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne, and PSG may have the financial means to materialise a deal.

What's more, Tom Coast of Sport Witness recently cited a report from beIN Sports' Margot Dumont, which said the Coupe de France champions are already engaged in negotiations with the Black and Yellows:

Despite Dortmund enduring a tough campaign, wherein they finished third in the Bundesliga, Aubameyang has consistently shone as arguably their brightest star and is one of the most coveted attackers in Europe.

Saturday's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final gave Dortmund a silver lining, however, and it was little surprise to see Aubameyang rise to the occasion and net the winner in that clash.

It could end up his last contribution in Dortmund colours, however, and BT Sport pundit Raphael Honigstein recently predicted the Gabonese hitman could seek further title prospects elsewhere following that victory:

Aubameyang wouldn't be the first star to leave Signal Iduna Park after reaching new heights at Dortmund, with Robert Lewandowski, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mario Gotze all departing the club after success in North Rhine-Westphalia.

He may not be the only high-profile figure to make for pastures new, according to BT Sport commentator Derek Rae, who recently commented on the future prospects for manager Thomas Tuchel:

A potential change in manager could also lead to unsettling Aubameyang, who has proved he's capable on the elite stage and is presumably hoping his talents can result in more titles elsewhere.

The 27-year-old would be a welcome addition for just about any club in Europe, and word of his alleged talks to leave Dortmund will undoubtedly put a raft of teams on high alert ahead of the summer transfer window.