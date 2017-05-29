Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charges, Has Been Released from Custody

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday morning at 3 a.m. ET on DUI charges, according to Scott Sutton of WPTV.com.

Woods was released later that morning.

Terri Parker of WPTV.com released more information:

Bradd Jaffy of NBC News provided his mug shot:

Woods, 41, has played sparingly over the past four years due to having four back procedures during that time. He missed the entirety of the 2016 season and played in just two tournaments this year before requiring another surgery in April.

He has maintained that he will continue to play, however.

"I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again," he said last week, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com.