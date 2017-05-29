Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charges, Has Been Released from Custody

Tiger Woods Arrested on DUI Charges, Has Been Released from CustodyMay 29, 2017
Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday morning at 3 a.m. ET on DUI charges, according to Scott Sutton of WPTV.com.
Woods was released later that morning.
Terri Parker of WPTV.com released more information:
Terri Parker @wpbf_terri
BREAKING: golfer #Tiger Woods arrested in #jupiter on DUI charge @WPBF25News https://t.co/Ez1YyvXov85/29/2017, 3:16:49 PM
Bradd Jaffy of NBC News provided his mug shot:
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy
Here's Tiger Woods' mugshot after his arrest on DUI charge https://t.co/d6f8CpOIc55/29/2017, 3:34:12 PM
Woods, 41, has played sparingly over the past four years due to having four back procedures during that time. He missed the entirety of the 2016 season and played in just two tournaments this year before requiring another surgery in April.
He has maintained that he will continue to play, however.
"I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again," he said last week, per Bob Harig of ESPN.com.