Angels' Mike Trout Thumb Injury Diagnosed as Ligament Tear; Surgery an Option

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

DiGiovanna noted surgery is a possibility and added it would keep him out five to eight weeks. J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group said he heard Trout will be placed on the disabled list.

Trout suffered the injury during Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. The team announced at the time it was a thumb sprain and said X-rays were negative.

Coming into this season, Trout was lauded for his durability. He played at least 157 games in each of the last four seasons.

Losing Trout for significant time would be a devastating blow to the Angels considering he is one of the best players in baseball and anchors the lineup. He slashed .315/.441/.550 with 29 home runs and 100 RBI last year on his way to the American League MVP and has followed that up with a .337/.461/.742 slash line and 16 homers in 47 games in 2017.

The two-time MVP and five-time All-Star hits for power and average, plays solid defense and is quick on the basepaths as a franchise cornerstone.

While the Angels can't realistically hope for anyone to replicate Trout's production, they will likely turn to Cameron Maybin and Ben Revere to occupy the vacant center field. Assuming Maybin will see plenty of time in center, Revere will likely slide into the everyday left field role until Trout returns.

Los Angeles needs that return to happen sooner rather than later to compete with the best teams in the American League down the stretch.