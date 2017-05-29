The Biggest X-Factors in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final

4 of 8

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Only a few common threads tie the Penguins and the Predators together, and a few of them stretch all the way to North Carolina.

Both teams feature plenty of yellow in their uniforms. Veteran center Matt Cullen has spent time with both teams. Now in his second year in Pittsburgh, he played for the Predators for two seasons between 2013 and 2015 and also played for current Nashville coach Peter Laviolette when he won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006.

Also, Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford was the GM of that Hurricanes team for 20 years between 1994 and 2014. He brought in Laviolette to replace the fired Paul Maurice during the 2003-04 season, won that Cup with him in 2006 and replaced him in December 2008—with Maurice.

An even deeper bond between the two teams was the 2014 draft-day trade that saw James Neal go to Nashville in exchange for Patric Hornqvist and Nick Spaling.

Spaling lasted just one season in Pittsburgh—he was one of the pieces that the Pens bundled together to acquire Phil Kessel from the Toronto Maple Leafs in July 2015. But Neal and Hornqvist have both carved out important roles in their three seasons with their new teams.

Neal plays a power forward's game, while Hornqvist is best known for his ability to score garbage goals from just outside the crease. "We traded James Neal, a good player, good goal scorer, but we had enough players that could score," Rutherford told Tim Campbell of NHL.com. "We were looking for that type of passionate player, good team guy, good in the locker room."

Despite the difference in their playing styles, the two wingers have put up remarkably similar stats in the three years since the trade: Neal is 77-59-136 in 219 regular-season games and 13-7-20 in 36 playoff games, while Hornqvist is 68-78-146 in 213 regular-season games and 15-8-23 in 43 playoff games.

Like Cullen, Neal and Hornqvist will have the rare experience of playing against their former teammates for the Stanley Cup. "I don't think that happens too often, so that's going to be a special moment for me," said Hornqvist, who missed Pittsburgh's last six games with an upper-body injury but has been practicing and may return for Game 1. "I want to have fun with it."