Michael Vick Says He Hasn't Talked to Falcons Regarding Retiring with Franchise

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick clarified to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com on Sunday that he has not yet spoken to the Atlanta Falcons organization about his desire to sign a one-day contract and retire with the team.

On Friday, he revealed his desire to retire with the team during an interview with Jon Chuckery of CBS Atlanta (h/t Knox Bardeen of CBS Atlanta).

"Hopefully soon," Vick said.

Vick, 36, spent his first six seasons with the Falcons and registered 11,505 passing yards, 3,859 rushing yards and 92 total touchdowns. His 2006 season was superb, as he threw for 2,474 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,039 yards, making him the only quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards.

He led the Falcons to the postseason in the 2002 and 2004 seasons, reached the NFC title game in 2004 and made three Pro Bowls with the team.

His time in Atlanta ended in 2007, however, after he was convicted of running a dogfighting ring that ended with him spending 21 months in prison. In the 2008 NFL draft, the Falcons selected Matt Ryan with the No. 3 overall selection, officially moving on from Vick.

He returned to the NFL in 2009 with the Philadelphia Eagles and also had stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. But Vick has repeatedly recalled his time in Atlanta fondly, including an article he wrote for The Players' Tribune in February:

"Over my six years as a Falcon, we did a lot of great things together—things that will live on in the record books. And I’m proud of that. But what I’m most proud of, honestly, is the stuff that is less tangible. The stuff that doesn’t show up in the record books, or on YouTube, or NFL Films. What I’m most proud of is the stuff you had to truly be there for.

"I’m proud of the moment we created. It wasn’t just inside the Georgia Dome. It was also outside of it—throughout the entire city. It was a moment that was everywhere, and for everyone to share in. Everywhere you turned, everywhere you looked: Falcons fitteds, Falcons jerseys … man, it was Falcons everything.

"And it meant a lot to me to be able to give the black kids of Atlanta their very own black quarterback—someone who they could see on the field, and watch play, and think, 'You know, my QB looks kind of like me. And I could play that position someday, too.' It just felt very real."

Given those sentiments, it's easy to see why it's clearly important to Vick that he retires as a Falcon.