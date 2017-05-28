Scott Dixon Uninjured, Out of 2017 Indy 500 After Horrific, Fiery Airborne Crash

Marty Seppala/Associated Press

Pole-sitter Scott Dixon is out of the Indianapolis 500 after a scary crash involving Jay Howard in which Dixon's car went airborne.

The IndyCar Series showed footage of the incident:

According to Bob Kravitz of WTHR.com, however, both Dixon and Howard were examined by medical personnel and came away from the crash uninjured. Dixon later said he's waiting on X-rays on his ankle following the wreck, per Brody Miller of the Indianapolis Star.



Dixon spoke about the crash with ABC's Dr. Jerry Punch (h/t Jerry Bonkowski of NBC Sports):

“Yeah just a little beaten up there. A bit of a rough ride. I’m bummed for the team and for Camping World. We got a little loose on the first stint. We were a bit light on downforce. I’m just bummed for them and glad everyone is OK. Definitely a wild ride. Thank you for Dallara and the safety status.

"It’s tough. I was hoping Jay would stay against the wall. I’d already picked that way to go and there was nowhere else to go. I’m glad he’s OK too. You believe in the safety progress of these cars."

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Howard also spoke about the incident and the issues he had with his car on the day:

But for Dixon, the inability to finish the race after his car was virtually destroyed came with the additional disappointment of leaving him as the first pole-sitter since 2002 (Bruno Junqueira) to finish 30th or worse in the Indianapolis 500, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It also concluded a strange week for the driver, after he and Dario Franchitti were held up at gunpoint in a Taco Bell drive-thru last Sunday night. Neither was harmed in the incident, another close call in a week of them for Dixon.