Gerard Pique to Pursue Harvard Business Degree, Talks Barcelona Presidency

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique plans to spend this summer studying for a master's degree in business at Harvard University, according to Spanish publication El Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jim Daly of the Sunday Mirror).

The 30-year-old also hinted he may one day pursue the presidency at Barca.

Pique's decision to engage in academic study means he will miss the UEFA Champions League final between Serie A giants Juventus and Barca's bitter La Liga rivals Reals Madrid, per Daly.

Pique was asked if he will watch the match, but pointed to his studies as a reason why he may avoid it: "I don’t know if I will be able to watch the Champions League final. I will be on a course at Harvard at the time."

The veteran defender is usually staunch in his anti-Real stance and has just finished a season where the Blaugrana finished runners-up to their old enemy in the Spanish top flight. Some consolation was afforded by Pique and Barca beating Alaves 3-1 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.

However, the more probing questions asked of Pique concerned his potential ambitions for the presidency at the Camp Nou. He addressed the speculation while referencing some of the more unsavoury recent history for those who have held the position: "Over the last few years, presidents have ended up falling (into disgrace), so I’m going to think about it."

Specifically, Pique was asked about the controversy surrounding former Barca president Sandro Rosell, who has been jailed without bail amid an investigation into money laundering, per Sport-English.

Pique opted not to go into detail while the investigation is ongoing, per Daly: "Laws are there to be complied with. I don’t know Sandro’s situation, if he’s complied with them or not. Until there’s a resolution, it’s best not to speak about it and to presume innocence. I can’t say anything. Let the justice system do its work."

Whether Pique would make a good president is open for debate, although nobody can question the decorated centre-back's contributions to Barcelona as a player. It seems the Spanish World Cup winner is already planning for a prominent and successful life after football.