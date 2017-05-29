A Complete Look at Chelsea's Summer Transfer Plans

0 of 6

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea are the Premier League champions, and boss Antonio Conte has the task of making his squad even stronger in order to retain the trophy next season while also playing in the Champions League.

The added pressure of European football will mean a summer spending spree at Stamford Bridge. Conte knows this batch needs more strength in depth if the Blues are to maintain their form from his first season in charge.

The priority is that a new striker, midfielder and central defender are brought on board for the next step of his west London plan.

Romelu Lukaku, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Virgil van Dijk are the three players he dreams of getting on board.

Here is a closer look at Conte's summer transfer strategy.