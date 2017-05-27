Michael Vick Says He Plans to Sign 1-Day Contract, Retire with Atlanta Falcons

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Michael Vick said he's talking with the Atlanta Falcons about the idea of signing a one-day contract with the organization to officially retire as a member of the Falcons.

Knox Bardeen of CBS Atlanta passed along the news Friday, which came from a discussion between Vick and the outlet's Jon Chuckery. The formerly dynamic QB confirmed he's ready to call it a career.

"Hopefully soon," Vick said about the prospect of signing the ceremonial deal.

The 36-year-old Virginia Tech product sat out the entire 2016 season. He was most recently a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.

Atlanta selected Vick with the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft. He helped revolutionize the quarterback position by showcasing the impact a dual-threat player could make en route to four Pro Bowl selections.

The Virginia native previously told ESPN's Josina Anderson in February he didn't expect to step back on an NFL field as an active player again.

"In this moment right now, I'm willing to say yeah, I'm officially retired," Vick said. "I think it's time. I think going through the 2016 season without playing and being able to be a spectator and watch the game and enjoy it from afar and root for a lot of the players and coaches I once played for, I think kind of summed it all up for me."

He also made stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets in between his time with the Falcons and Steelers.

Vick finished his career with 6,109 rushing yards, which is the highest total for a quarterback in league history.

He's now shifted his focus to the American Flag Football League, which is scheduled to hold an exhibition game next month. He explained to Bleacher Report's Natalie Weiner he's got high hopes about what the league can become over time.

"This league could potentially be just under the NFL," Vick said. "It will give guys another opportunity to play the game in a safer way."

He's set to play in the test game and is also serving as an AFFL adviser. So, while he might sign with the Falcons to end his time in the NFL, his football playing days aren't yet complete.