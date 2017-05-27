PSG Defeat Angers 1-0 with Own Goal in 91st Minute of 2017 Coupe De France Final

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Angers 1-0 to capture their third successive Coupe de France crown on Saturday, where Issa Cissokho headed in a 91st-minute own goal and was the inadvertent hero for the capital giants.

Manager Unai Emery's side made up for their runner-up finish in Ligue 1 by becoming the first team to win three Coupe de France titles in succession since 1948.

PSG were hardly at their most impressive en route to a tetchy triumph, and ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson remarked on Edinson Cavani's heartbreak at missing out just shy of his 50-goal season:

Get French Football provided a look at the magnificent tifo unveiled before kick-off to commemorate the 100th edition of this fixture:

Angers came to the Stade de France having never won a major title in their 98-year history, and beating the in-form team of Ligue 1 in recent years would have been a dramatic way to break that duck.

There was much at stake for PSG after they finished second in Ligue 1, however, and football writer Mohammed Ali detailed exactly how a defeat on home soil could have greatly affected their summer preparations for next term:

Wary of the prize that awaited, Angers looked tentative in committing bodies to the attack, which only granted their enemies the space they needed to dig out the early share of chances on goal.

The underdogs were up to the task of repelling PSG's charge, however, and AFP's Andy Scott picked out Nicolas Pepe for praise when his effort struck the woodwork near the half-hour mark:

That was about as close as either outfit came to unearthing the opener in the first half, though, and PSG's frustrations were evident in both winger Angel Di Maria and right-back Serge Aurier drawing yellows just before half-time.

Aurier was particularly fortunate not to receive a second yellow for his sharp reaction in the face of the official, a response that drew negative attention from Football Whispers' Andrew Gibney:

Di Maria gave the Stade rare cause to rise to its feet in the 58th minute when he sizzled a free-kick into the side netting, but still the two teams remained scoreless with little more than 30 minutes remaining.

The two teams continued their back-and-forth into the deeper phases of the second period, and Julian Draxler was taken off after a quiet 72-minute stint, with Javier Pastore on as his replacement.

The further the fixture wore on, the clearer it became Angers would be content taking the game to extra time, although PSG appeared far more eager to end the match within the 90 minutes.

PSG's last major chance in normal time fell to the one man they'd want in front of goal this season, but Johnson noted it was typical Cavani skewed his poke wide of the net in search of a historic 50th goal of the 2016-17 campaign:

Fortunately for him, Blaise Matuidi's pressure from a PSG corner in the first of two added injury-time minutes and saw Cissokho nudge the ball into his own net at the death, extending Angers' agonising wait for a major trophy.

It was almost cruel that their staunch challenge should end by such ugly means, but PSG cared little as they improved their record success in this tournament:

ESPN FC's Gabriele Marcotti discussed earlier this month that Emery's position as PSG boss was under scrutiny, but Saturday's triumph may provide some form of lifeline if he's to have a hope of keeping his spot at the Parc des Princes.

It was far from glamorous, but his side ground out the result in the end, while Angers return to the drawing board knowing they missed a rare opportunity to end a silverware wait lasting almost a century.