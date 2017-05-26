NBA Playoffs 2017: Schedule and Key Factors for Championship Matchup

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The stage is officially set for round three of the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Golden State Warriors, as the teams meet in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year. It's the first time in the NBA history that the same teams have advanced to the Finals three straight times.

Seeing this matchup again generates a bittersweet feeling. It will likely be another classic series, but it also confirms our fears that nothing in the NBA regular season mattered. The Warriors and Cavs coasted through the playoffs with a combined 24-1 record, proving to be far superior to all 28 other franchises.

So now that the formality of the regular season and conference playoffs are out of the way, the real NBA season can finally begin.

Here's a look at the Finals schedule, followed by three key factors that could decide the outcome of this year's matchup.

Game 1 — Thurs. June 1 at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET

Game 2 — Sun. June 4 at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 — Wed. June 7 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 4 — Fri. June 9 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5 — Mon. June 12 at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET

Game 6 — Thurs. June 15 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET

Game 7 — Sun. June 18 at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET

All games televised on ABC

Warriors are well rested

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Even before taking the court, the Warriors hold a clear advantage in the NBA Finals due to their rest.

Golden State will enter the Finals on nine full days of rest. In 2016, the Warriors entered the Finals against the Cavaliers on just two days of rest, following a seven-game series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In addition to the extra days off, Golden State's easy road through the Western Conference also allowed them to limit the minutes of their key players. Kevin Durant, for example, has played just 33 minutes per game during the postseason—seven fewer minutes per game than in any of his previous five postseason trips.

The Cavaliers will be relatively rested as well, with six days off before the Finals. However, Cleveland appeared to jump out to early leads in this postseason when its opponents were not as well rested. That won't be an advantage for the Cavaliers in this year's Finals.

Can Draymond Green hit his shots?

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

One of the strategies the Cavs used last season against Golden State was to force the ball into the hands of Draymond Green and let him shoot from outside. During the Finals, Green averaged 5.3 three-point attempts per game, an increase of over two shots per game over his regular season rate.

Green caught fire in Game 2 and Game 7, hitting a combined 11 threes. But in his other four games, Green was just 2-16 from beyond the arc.

Golden State doesn't live and die by Green's shooting abilities—the Warriors have far too much depth for that to be the deciding factor. But they also don't want possessions to end with the ball in his hand beyond the arc.

Green shot just 30.8 percent from three-point range during the regular season, the worst rate among the seven Warriors players who averaged at least two three-point attempts per game.

There clearly is no easy way to beat the Warriors, but when Green isn't hitting his shots, it can stall the Warriors offense and create opportunities for the Cavaliers.

Can the Warriors compete on the glass?

John G. Mabanglo/Associated Press

The Warriors allowed an NBA-worst 11.8 offensive rebounds per game this season, which could pose a problem against Tristan Thompson and the Cavaliers.

The Cavs' offensive rebounding has been inconsistent this season, but as long as Thompson is on the court, they have the ability to dominate on the glass.

This was one of the deciding factors in the Christmas Day showdown between Golden State and Cleveland, when the Cavs grabbed 18 offensive rebounds, compared to just five for the Warriors.

During last season's NBA Finals matchup, the team that won the rebounding battle went 5-2. Game 7 was one of the Cavs' most dominating performances on the glass, when they outrebounded the Warriors 48-39.

If the Cavs can consistently win the rebounding battle, especially on the offensive glass, they have the ability to take possessions away from the Warriors and slow down their potent offense. This will undoubtedly be one of the most important factors if Cleveland is able to pull off another upset.