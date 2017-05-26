2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball or De'Aaron Fox, Who Ya Got?

0 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Washington's Markelle Fultz remains the favorite to go first in the 2017 NBA draft. The No. 2 overall discussion features Lonzo Ball and De'Aaron Fox, exciting point guards with contrasting styles and strengths.

The high-profile recruits from the same class had been tracked by scouts before ever hitting the college scene. NBA evaluators were then lucky enough to see Ball face Fox twice during the NCAA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who'll pick second, will have to make the big decision, but for possible trade-up purposes, teams around the league will still fill out their big boards. There should be a Fox vs. Ball debate going on within a number of NBA front offices.

It was mostly one-sided during the year until Fox closed the gap with a persuasive postseason run that culminated in a 39-point outburst against Ball's UCLA Bruins in the NCAA tournament.

So who looks like the better long-term prospect moving forward?