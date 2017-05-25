Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett Respond to Reported Issues with Russell Wilson

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive stars Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett denied tension exists between the defense and quarterback Russell Wilson after an ESPN report surfaced Thursday.

Bennett took to Twitter to call the article, written by Seth Wickersham, "trash" and "gossip":



Sherman appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio to deny the reports.

"It's just a bunch of nonsense from 'anonymous' sources," Sherman said. "Can never put much gravity of things like that."

The ESPN profile delves into internal unrest in Seattle that has reportedly existed since the team's Super Bowl victory in the 2013 season. Wickersham described one particular practice where Sherman intercepted Wilson before telling him "you f--king suck" in 2014.

Per Wickersham, tensions have continued to grow under the surface, with Sherman reportedly blaming Wilson and coach Pete Carroll for the team's Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots in February 2015.

"He's always looking at what other people are doing," a coach told Wickersham. "He's made it personal. It's your fault we're not winning. It wears guys thin."

Defensive players have also reportedly become upset that Wilson receives preferential treatment from coaches and management even though the defense led the NFL in points allowed for four straight seasons. Sherman spent most of his offseason on the trading block, and Wickersham's report potentially highlights some of the issues that led the situation to nearly boil over.