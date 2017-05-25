WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Extreme Rules 2017 for Week of May 25

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE Backlash in the can and done, SmackDown now has its sights set on one of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year, Money in the Bank.

However, Raw has a show of its own to deal with before that, the usually feisty Extreme Rules, which airs June 4.

Yet most of the attention is on SmackDown in this week's rumor roundup after a huge shock in Backlash's main event.

There's news of Jinder Mahal's title reign and who he may face next as well as news on the early favorite to win the Money in the Bank match on June 18.