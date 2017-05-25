WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Extreme Rules 2017 for Week of May 25

WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Extreme Rules 2017 for Week of May 25May 25, 2017
With WWE Backlash in the can and done, SmackDown now has its sights set on one of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year, Money in the Bank.
However, Raw has a show of its own to deal with before that, the usually feisty Extreme Rules, which airs June 4.
Yet most of the attention is on SmackDown in this week's rumor roundup after a huge shock in Backlash's main event.
There's news of Jinder Mahal's title reign and who he may face next as well as news on the early favorite to win the Money in the Bank match on June 18.
The Latest on Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion
It's the biggest shock in recent years without a doubt.
In just a few short weeks, Jinder Mahal has ascended from a jobber to holding the WWE Championship following his victory against Randy Orton at Backlash.
And more details has emerged about not only Mahal's reign as champion, but just how late a call it was to pin the belt on the Canadian-born wrestler.
Billi Bhatti at Sportskeeda (h/t PWMania.com) reported this week that original plans were for Orton to hold the WWE Championship through to Money in the Bank a couple of hours before Backlash, the change was made to have Mahal win.
There was talk of Rusev coming into the WWE Championship picture to challenge Orton, but Bhatti now noted that it's possible for The Bulgarian Brute to take on Mahal instead.
It's a fast-moving picture, that much is for sure.
Carmella Set to Enter Women's Championship Picture?
It looks unclear at the moment as to who Naomi's next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship will be. However, one report this week appears to have a name firmed up to take on the current champ.
According to Billi Bhatti at Sportskeeda (h/t PWMania.com), it could be Carmella who steps into the title picture after attracting a few fans backstage.
Bhatti reported that WWE officials are impressed with Carmella's attitude and how she handled the decision to have Naomi win at WrestleMania, rather than Carmella herself.
With that in mind, plans have pressed on for Carmella to go into the title picture in the coming weeks and months.
The Early Favorite to Win Money in the Bank
It looks like one of the most exciting Money in the Bank lineups in years.
With a host of stellar names in the match, it's difficult to try and find a favorite among the pack, but one report this week has identified the leading contender.
Randall Ortman at Cageside Seats has picked out Shinsuke Nakamura as the man who is supposedly the early favorite to grab the briefcase and earn a future WWE Championship shot.
This makes a lot of sense, in truth. Nakamura's debut at Backlash was solid enough, and he has the star power to go straight into the title picture after Money in the Bank.
As everyone knows, though, the identity of the champion could hold off a Nakamura title run until later in the year.