Youri Tielemans Reportedly Agrees to 5-Year, £23M Monaco Transfer

MB Media/Getty Images

Anderlecht talisman Youri Tielemans has completed a reported €23 million (£19.9 million) move to AS Monaco.

Monaco's official Twitter account confirmed the transfer on Wednesday (in French), with the up-and-coming star signing a five-year contract, according to Mohamed Bouhafsi of French broadcaster RMC.

The midfielder also announced his excitement at making the move to Ligue 1:

Tielemans has ended his stay in Belgium after 15 years developing at Anderlecht, whom he joined at the age of five before penning his first professional contract with the club in 2013.

Anderlecht released a video in tribute to their departing star upon news of his transfer being announced:

News of the 20-year-old's move to the French Riviera broke earlier in the week. Anderlecht's sporting director, Herman van Holsbeeck, told Belgian publication Nieuwsblad (h/t MailOnline's Jonny Singer) the move was a record transfer for his club:

"Tielemans is Anderlecht's record transfer. The transfer fee will be €25 million (£21.6 million) plus bonuses involved. Medical tests have been scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday. Monaco is the ideal club for Youri.

"Youri really wanted to go to a club where the coach would love to work with him. Last season, he said to me: 'I won't go to Manchester where I am just another number on a list.'

"If the transfer is completed, he can join Anderlecht's previous alumni [Vincent] Kompany and [Romelu] Lukaku."

Monaco's investment in Tielemans makes him the latest star to raise their value tremendously at Anderlecht. Aside from Lukaku and Kompany, mentioned by Van Holsbeeck, the club have also sold on Dennis Praet, Lucas Biglia, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Cheikhou Kouyate and others for big profits.

Tielemans has been a consistent star in the Anderlecht side since making his senior debut in 2013, notching 185 appearances for the club in all competitions, starting in all but 28 of those games.

He scored 18 times in 53 appearances last term and has already earned three senior caps for the national team after making his long-awaited debut last November.

Monaco have taken the initiative in recruiting one of Europe's most highly tipped prospects following a whirlwind season at the Stade Louis II, with the chance they may lose a number of their current cast this summer.