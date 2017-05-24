Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Expected to Work Out for Seahawks in Free Agency

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is reportedly scheduled to work out for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks plan to work out multiple signal-callers, and Kaepernick is expected to be among them. Rapoport later added that Kaepernick flew to Seattle on Tuesday night.

NFL Network's Michael Silver first reported on May 15 that Seahawks general manager John Schneider had reached out to Kaepernick's agent.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll later confirmed on 710 ESPN Seattle's Brock and Salk show (h/t ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia), that Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III were among the quarterbacks the team was keeping tabs on: "We're looking at everybody. We really are. We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys."

Seattle is currently without a proven option behind starting quarterback Russell Wilson, as 2016 undrafted free agent Trevone Boykin is listed at No. 2 on the depth chart.

Kaepernick is the most accomplished quarterback remaining on the open market, and he is coming off a strong statistical season.

Although he went just 1-10 as a starter with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, Kaepernick threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 468 yards and two additional scores.

The 29-year-old veteran has 58 career regular-season starts to his credit, and he led the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2012 campaign.