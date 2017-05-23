Martavis Bryant Says He Didn't Watch Steelers Last Year, Talks Reinstatement

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant revealed Tuesday that he didn't watch the team last season during his suspension.

The reason?

"To focus on my sobriety also knowing I let myself down, my teammates down..." he told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, adding, "I couldn't bear to watch it."

Bryant also spoke about the changes he made in his life.

"I know this is my last chance," he said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "I put the right people around me, I have things in place for me to succeed, maintain sobriety."

That last sentiment will be a major part of the term of his reinstatement, Bryant noted, according to Will Graves of the Associated Press:

