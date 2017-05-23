Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Talk Spurs Sweep, Advancing to 2017 NBA Finals

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant carried the Golden State Warriors to a 129-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, but they both understood there is now a new task at hand.

Curry and Durant stressed the Warriors' 12-0 mark through the playoffs doesn't mean a thing at the start of the upcoming NBA Finals, per NBA TV:

As Curry and Durant suggested, the Warriors will face a new slate in the Finals. However, Golden State is still on a historic pace after the stars' combined 65 points made it the first team in NBA history to win its first 12 games of the postseason:

Of course, the Warriors made history last season with 73 regular-season wins before LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers put an end to it in the NBA Finals.

Like Curry, Durant understands what it's like to lose to James on the game's biggest stage. Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder lost the 2012 NBA Finals to James' Miami Heat, and No. 35 knows it will take plenty to "dethrone" The King this time, per Tim Kawakami of the Mercury News: "And it's going to take a lot for us—if they happen to advance—to dethrone them. But we'll be ready for whatever."

Golden State owner Joe Lacob was less cautious with his comments when discussing a potential rematch with Cleveland, per Marcus Thompson II of the Mercury News: "We were the better team but they did win. We need a chance to go in there and prove that."

The Warriors were on the receiving end of unfortunate breaks in last year's Finals when Draymond Green was suspended for Game 5 and Andrew Bogut suffered an injury, but they still couldn't contain James in the final three Cleveland victories.

Assuming the Cavaliers capitalize on their 2-1 lead over the Boston Celtics and earn a spot in the Finals, Golden State will have a chance at revenge with Durant in tow this time around.