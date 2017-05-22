Josh Jackson to Attend Anger Management Courses After Diversion Agreement

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

NBA draft prospect Josh Jackson will attend anger management classes and avoid alcohol and recreational drugs, among other stipulations, as part of his 12-month diversion program.

Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reported the news Monday and cited Douglas County court records.

This comes after Jackson was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal property damage in December. He had allegedly kicked the door and taillight of the car Kansas women's basketball player McKenzie Calvert was driving.

"He pleaded not guilty to the charge on April 12, with his attorney, Hatem Chahine, saying then that he planned on filing for diversion," Newell wrote. "That document was signed by Jackson on April 26."

The former Kansas Jayhawk must also write a letter of apology, complete at least 20 hours of community service by Oct. 31 and pay $158 in court costs and a $150 diversion fee. He also must pay $250 to Timothy Calvert, who is McKenzie's father and the owner of the car.

If Jackson violates the 12-month diversion, he must pay $3,150.45 to Calvert.

Newell noted the state agreed to dismiss the case against Jackson with prejudice if he completes the diversion agreement.

Despite the off-court issues, Jackson figures to be one of the top players selected in June's NBA draft. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him to go No. 4 overall to the Phoenix Suns in his most recent mock draft.