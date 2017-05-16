NBA Mock Draft 2017: Post-Lottery Edition

NBA Mock Draft 2017: Post-Lottery EditionMay 16, 2017
The 2017 NBA draft board is officially set following the Boston Celtics' victory at the 2017 lottery.
The Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings also came out winners, as they'll pick higher than their pre-lottery odds suggested. On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Orlando Magic each moved backward.
The way the order played out, every team could have a real chance to fill a need with the best player available.
From here on, prospects have workouts and interviews to improve their stock and move up the board. The deadline for NCAA players to withdraw from the draft is May 24.
1. Boston Celtics (via Nets): Markelle Fultz (Washington, PG/SG, Freshman)
After winning the lottery, the Boston Celtics will take Markelle Fultz to build one of the NBA's deadliest backcourts.
With size, length and shooting range, Fultz can play either guard position alongside Isaiah Thomas. Together, they'll have the chance to put constant pressure on defenses with high-level scoring and playmaking.
Adding Fultz may mean having to trade Avery Bradley, who'll be entering the final year of his deal. But the abundance of guards in Boston won't stop general manager Danny Ainge from taking the top prospect in the draft.
2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball (UCLA, PG, Freshman)
The Los Angeles Lakers get into the top two to grab Lonzo Ball, who'll push D'Angelo Russell to shooting guard for good.
De'Aaron Fox will be intriguing for management, but the pressure to take Ball will be too great.
Ball also stands out as the only prospect on the board capable of helping the Lakers take the next step quicker. They'll have to add defenders in free agency, but all signs point to Ball running the show next year in L.A.
3. Philadelphia 76ers: Jayson Tatum (Duke, SF, Freshman)
Jayson Tatum has a case for being the best player available, but there is no debate over the Philadelphia 76ers' need for a player with his skill set.
He'd give the Sixers a second scorer to feature alongside Joel Embiid.
Assuming coach Brett Brown has Ben Simmons playing point guard, he could roll out a lineup with Tatum at the 3, Dario Saric at the 4 and Embiid at center.
Malik Monk represents the better fit at shooting guard, but if he's the target, they may want to explore trading back a few spots.
4. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson (Kansas, SF, Freshman)
On a positive note, the Phoenix Suns don't have to worry about Lonzo Ball creating a logjam. Josh Jackson, who should gets looks from each of the top-three teams, will slide perfectly between Devin Booker and Marquese Chriss at small forward.
The Suns' love for running should also suit Jackson, one of the draft's most explosive athletes. And considering the team finished No. 28 in defense efficiency, his quickness and ball pressure will be welcomed.
With Eric Bledose, Booker, Jackson, Chriss and Dragan Bender, the Suns suddenly have an exciting, explosive young core.
5. Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox (Kentucky, PG, Freshman)
The Sacramento Kings caught a break by sneaking into the top five, which gives them a shot at De'Aaron Fox.
He'll start next to Buddy Hield, just the type of shot-maker Fox needs to play alongside given his shooting struggles at Kentucky.
Otherwise, Fox should help the Kings pick up easier baskets, both in transition and the half court, where he puts pressure on the rim off drives and ball screens.
Now that Sacramento's backcourt set, they'll use their No. 10 pick to add a wing or big.
6. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
The Orlando Magic slip outside the top five, but they can still land a quality prospect and simultaneously fill a need.
Orlando finished No. 29 in three-point percentage and could really use Malik Monk's shot-making. The most dangerous perimeter scorer in the draft, he'd be an ideal fit next to Elfrid Payton if they wind up committing to him a their point guard.
Either way, Monk immediately becomes the franchise's most valuable prospect with more upside than any player on the roster.
7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
The Minnesota Timberwolves see taking Jonathan Isaac as a way to improve defensively, with his potential to block shots and switch onto the perimeter.
His strengths are ideal for whoever will take the floor between Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Isaac also demonstrated the unselfishness to defer and the ability to capitalize on what the defense gives them (59.3 two-point percentage).
He's not ready to start taking over games, but between Isaac's defensive versatility and offensive potential, Isaac deserves top-five consideration.
8. New York Knicks: Frank Ntilikina (France, PG/SG, 1998)
The New York Knicks wind up buying into Frank Ntilikina's defense, fit in the triangle and room to improve at just 18 years old.
Dennis Smith Jr.'s isolation and pick-and-roll games don't fit president Phil Jackson's system. And Malik Monk's jumper-happy shot selection and projected defensive outlook turn the team off.
Ntilikina, who's 6'5" with a reported 7'0" wingspan, possesses unique tools for a guard and the versatility to play on or off the ball. He's also shooting 40 percent from three in France, which doesn't take into account the 17-of-29 triples he hit during December's U18 European Championships.
Having hit big on Kristaps Porzingis, Jackson should feel even more comfortable this year drafting overseas.
9. Dallas Mavericks: Dennis Smith Jr. (North Carolina State, PG, Freshman)
Without thinking twice, the Dallas Mavericks would take Dennis Smith Jr. if he slipped to No 9. They need a new lead guard, and between his explosive athleticism and volume production, Smith fits the description.
He turned scouts off throughout the season with dud performances during key games and questionable body language as North Carolina State's leader. And with De'Aaron Fox's rise, Smith lost ground in the draft discussion.
The Mavericks should already be preparing for the opportunity to buy low. He'd start right away his rookie year in Dallas, where the Mavericks can surround him with shooters in Wesley Matthews and Seth Curry and an isolation scorer with Harrison Barnes.
Re-signing Nerlens Noel would give Smith a bouncy target in the pick-and-roll game.
10. Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans): Lauri Markkanen (Arizona, PF, Freshman)
After drafting a guard with their first pick, the Sacramento Kings go with Lauri Markkanen for frontcourt offense and shooting.
He'll need Williey Cauley-Stein to protect the rim behind him, but Markkanen will earn his paycheck at the other end, where he averaged 15.6 points, hit 69 threes and shot 42.3 percent from deep.
Attempting to lump himself in the with the perceived prizes of the 2017 draft, he skipped the NBA combine entirely. Markkanen isn't the same caliber athlete as the nine players who went before him, but his skill level, particularly for a 7-footer, is exceptionally high.
11. Charlotte Hornets: Zach Collins (Gonzaga, C, Freshman)
There is going to be support for Justin Jackson, given the ties to North Carolina and the fact he drilled 105 threes in 2016-17. But shooting isn't the team's biggest need (No. 11 in threes made per game) and Jackson's case isn't as strong as Zach Collins'.
At 19 years old, Collins dominated in his role, having averaged 22.7 points and 14.7 rebounds per 40 minutes on 60.4 percent shooting. He then backed up his strong regular-season numbers with impressive showings against South Carolina and North Carolina in the Final Four.
Despite Cody Zeller's improved play, the Hornets finished dead last in contested rebounding percentage. Collins fixes that, but he also brings intriguing shooting touch and post scoring.
12. Detroit Pistons: Justin Jackson (North Carolina, SF, Junior)
The Detroit Pistons appeared to lose confidence in Stanley Johnson after reducing his minutes as a sophomore. They also ranked No. 27 in threes made per game and No. 28 in three-point percentage.
Having just set a Tar Heel record by drilling 105 triples in 2016-17, Justin Jackson should be a target.
He measured well for a wing at the combine: 6'8 ¼" with 6'11" length.
Detroit is deep at power forward, and at No. 12, it's too early to draft a backup point guard or center. Jackson makes sense for the Pistons, who'll value his shooting and off-ball scoring.
13. Denver Nuggets: Donovan Mitchell (Louisville, SG, Sophomore)
The Denver Nuggets aren't finding a wing this late capable of replacing impending free agent Danilo Gallinari. Defense is a need, only there aren't any two-way power forwards and it's too early to draft Nikola Jokic's backup.
With Emmanuel Mudiay falling out of favor, Jamal Murray impressing at point guard and injuries constantly nagging Gary Harris, Donovan Mitchell could be a sneaky target.
He caught fire his sophomore year, having sunk 80 threes and ripped off five 25-point games since December 31. And he left the combine a winner with a 6'10" wingspan, the fastest three-quarter sprint and the highest standing vertical.
A backcourt of Murray and Mitchell could ultimately put heavy pressure on opposing defenses.
14. Miami Heat: John Collins (Wake Forest, PF, Sophomore)
John Collins put himself in the mid-first-round mix by exploding out of nowhere for 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore. He'll sell the Heat at No. 14 during workouts, when his touch should surprise and impress.
Collins hit 16-of-25 threes during shooting drills at the combine, something he didn't get to flash at Wake Forest.
Otherwise, exciting athleticism, high motor and great hands create a high floor. Collins would help Miami upgrade its weakest position.
15. Portland Trail Blazers: Jarrett Allen (Texas, C, Freshman)
The Portland Trail Blazers need a power forward, but there will be a number of them to choose from at No. 20, when the team picks again. Jarrett Allen isn't as likely to be there five selections from now.
With a 7'5 ¼" wingspan, Allen's length and mobility translate to easy baskets and defensive potential. But it's the improvements he made as a scorer that put him in the top-20 mix.
Allen averaged 16.2 points on 59.9 percent shooting during conference play, having made strides with his back-to-the-basket game and mid-range jumper. Jusuf Nurkic is the higher-upside center in Portland, but Allen offers more projected stability.
16. Chicago Bulls: Justin Patton (Creighton, C, Freshman)
The Chicago Bulls could look to go big with Bobby Portis and Robin Lopez being the only bigs under contract.
Denzel Valentine and Doug McDermott should have taught the Bulls how overrated the predraft NBA-ready label could be. Long-term potential must be the focus in Chicago, where, outside of small forward, the Bulls lack upside at every position.
Justin Patton is a project, but at 6'11 ¼", 229 pounds with 7'3" length and budding offensive skills, including post moves, shooting range and passing ability, the Bulls get a steal if he ties it all together.
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Hamidou Diallo (Kentucky, SG, 1998)
The Milwaukee Bucks have had too much success gambling on high-upside, long-term projects to suddenly change their draft approach now. Once again, they'll be in position to roll the dice on exciting potential, especially without any other obvious, must-have NCAA or international prospects available at No. 17.
Hamidou Diallo, who's testing the waters despite never suiting up for Kentucky, isn't the guard version of Thon Maker, without a unique skill set for his position. But he's made an argument for being the draft's top athlete after rising for a ridiculous 44½" vertical at the NBA combine, where he also showed off a giant 6'11 ¼" wingspan.
And at 18 years old, the Bucks can convince themselves his skills have time to catch his explosiveness, quickness (second in shuttle run) and speed (third in three-quarter sprint).
18. Indiana Pacers: TJ Leaf (UCLA, PF, Freshman)
The Indiana Pacers can look to improve their power forward depth behind Thaddeus Young, who isn't a big scorer to begin with.
Lavoy Allen isn't an acceptable backup. Between TJ Leaf's shooting range and passing, he offers the skill set teams are looking for at the position, as well as the energy the Pacers should value off their bench.
Myles Turner could ultimately help mask Leaf's defensive struggles. In the meantime, Indiana gives him the setting to carve out an offensive-specialist role.
19. Atlanta Hawks: OG Anunoby (Indiana, SF, Sophomore)
OG Anunoby should draw the Atlanta Hawks' attention with Tim Hardaway Jr., Thabo Sefolosha, Paul Millsap, Ersan Ilyasova and Mike Muscala entering free agency.
They could view Anunoby as an interchangeable 3 and small-ball 4 capable of guarding either position, given his 6'7 ¾" size, 7'2 ¼" length and quickness.
He's still recovering from season-ending knee surgery, but assuming the medical reports come back clean, it's worth finding out if Anunoby can develop his shooting over the next few years. Worst-cast scenario, he gives Atlanta a defensive specialist and athletic finisher.
20. Portland Trail Blazers: Isaiah Hartenstein (Germany, PF/C, 1998)
The Portland Trail Blazers fill that need at power forward using their second first-round pick on Isaiah Hartenstein.
He won't be competing for Rookie of the Year or heavy rookie minutes, but long term, there is a lot more to like about his offensive potential than Noah Vonleh's or Al-Farouq Aminu's, neither of whom average double figures in scoring.
It's come in flashes, but we've seen Hartenstein shoot the three, dribble and pass. His size, athleticism and defensive foot speed should buy him time with coaches.
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson (Australia, SG/SF, 1998)
The workout setting should help Terrance Ferguson make up any ground he lost in Australia's National Basketball League, where he shot poorly in a limited role.
His stroke will look a lot more convincing up close in an empty gym. He'd entered the season viewed as one of the top shooters in the 2016 recruiting class, particularly after he sunk seven three-pointers at last year's Nike Hoop Summit.
He struggles to create shots and isn't a playmaker, but Ferguson, who's 6'7", quick and athletic, will look to carve out a three-and-D career, starting with the wing-needy Oklahoma City Thunder.
22. Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards): Harry Giles III (Duke, PF, Freshman)
Positive medical reports and strong interviews could help Harry Giles win over the the Brooklyn Nets.
With one of the weakest rosters in the league and two picks in the 20s, this is a team that should be willing to gamble on upside.
Giles' measurements were terrific: 6'10 ½" size, 232 pounds and 7'3 ¼" length with the biggest hands at the combine. His 32 ½" max vertical was disappointing, though, raising questions over whether his bounce has fully returned after three knee surgeries.
Still, for the Nets, the risk is worth the potential reward tied to both his explosiveness and skills improving.
23. Toronto Raptors: Ike Anigbogu (UCLA, C, Freshman)
Ike Anigbogu created buzz in Chicago with his 7'6 ¼" wingspan and 252-pound frame. Between the way he runs the floor, slides and looks physically, NBA tools alone could interest teams in the 20s.
The Toronto Raptors haven't received rim protection from Jonas Valanciunas and Lucas Nogueira only offers so much.
One scout earlier in the year compared Anigbogu to a mini De'Andre Jordan. He's completely raw without proven shooting range, post skills or handles. But having blocked 3.7 shots per 40 minutes and looked competent in pick-and-roll coverage, his defensive potential is obvious.
24. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard (Duke, SG, Sophomore)
Luke Kennard unsurprisingly skipped athletic testing at the combine, an area where he'd struggle and raise questions.
It could backfire and raise some more from teams in the top 20. But at No. 24, his 19.5 points and 88 threes on 43.8 percent from deep should be enough.
The Jazz also saw Rodney Hood plateau and Joel Ingles is entering free agency. Kennard offers wing insurance and one of the more accurate shooting strokes in the draft.
25. Orlando Magic: Johnathan Motley (Baylor, PF, Junior)
The Orlando Magic could look to Johnathan Motley for immediate depth behind Aaron Gordon.
He measured in just under 6'9", 238 pounds with an enormous 7'4" wingspan. Physically, he's strong, exceptionally long and athletic, but it's the consistent production and expanded offensive repertoire that draws Orlando.
Motley, whose 19.2 rebounding percentage ranks as one of the best among first-round options, improved his shooting touch and passing as a junior.
He was also walking around without any noticeable limitations at the combine after undergoing surgery in April for a torn meniscus.
26. Portland Trail Blazers: Rodions Kurucs (Latvia, SF, 1998)
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to deal or draft-and-stash at No. 26 after already making two selections.
If they keep the pick, Rodions Kurucs, 19 years old, jumps out as a possible target, given the expectations he'll see time next year with Barcelona in Euroleague and the Spanish ACB.
Portland could bring Kurucs over after a season or two developing with and against quality competition overseas.
27. Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics): Anzejs Pasecniks (Latvia, C, 1995)
One of the Spanish ACB's breakout young bigs, Anzejs Pacecniks has emerged a prospect worth studying for teams in the 20s.
With 7'2" size and mobility, he's a unique weapon around the basket. Two games removed from scoring 24 points in 21 minutes, Pasecniks turned in another strong showing on Sunday with 12 points on five shots.
The Brooklyn Nets could ultimately be more intrigued by the Latvian giant than any of the other lower-upside NCAA options on the board.
28. Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets): Bam Adebayo (Kentucky, C, Freshman)
Bam Adebayo would bring athleticism off the bench that Ivica Zubac, Timoey Mozgov and Tarick Black can't offer.
He'll slip without shooting range or strong rebounding and shot-blocking numbers. In L.A., he'll give his guards a high-percentage finishing and lob target, and a capable scorer with his back to the basket.
His value gets a boost if he can switch and guard around the perimeter.
29. San Antonio Spurs: Derrick White (Colorado, SG, Senior)
Derrick White backed up his surprising year at Colorado with a strong NBA combine, standing out as one of the more polished offensive players during five-on-fives. White averaged 18.1 points and 4.4 assists during the season and showed off much of the same scoring and playmaking in Chicago.
Though not known for athleticism, he finished top 10 in lane agility time and shuttle run, No. 2 in the three-quarter court spring and No. 3 (tied) in standing vertical jump.
A former Division II star, White's story only helps improve his overall likability, an important factor during the predraft process.
30. Utah Jazz (via Warriors): Jordan Bell (PF/C, Oregon, Junior)
Jordan Bell was a standout at the NBA combine and even drew a Dennis Rodman comparison from one NBA executive.
His athleticism and motor consistently led to easy baskets, and he covered tremendous ground defensively, just as he did at Oregon. The flashes of passing and mid-range shooting were only bonuses.
Either way, he's the type of player who can make an impact without taking a dribble all game. The Utah Jazz can bring Bell off the bench for energy, activity and defense.
No. 31-40
31. Atlanta Hawks (via Nets): Ivan Rabb (California, PF, Sophomore)
Rabb slips after showing little-to-no improvement, but his tools, motor and hands could still lead to easy buckets, post scoring and rebounds.
32. Phoenix Suns: Kyle Kuzma (Utah, PF, Junior)
Kuzma could have improved his draft stock by 20 spots after his performance at the combine. He flashed everything teams want from their 4, including shooting, passing and rebounding.
33. Orlando Magic (via Lakers): Tyler Lydon (Syracuse, PF, Sophomore)
Lydon gives Orlando just what it needs: A big to shoot threes and stretch the floor. The question is whether he'll have anything else to offer. Lydon failed to add anything new in 2016-17.
34. Sacramento Kings (via 76ers): Frank Jackson (Duke, PG/SG, Freshman)
Jackson's strong Thursday at the combine preceded his decision to stay in the draft. Athletic, skilled and just 18 years old, he'll draw some looks from teams in the 20s. Jackson slips to Round 2 with questions over his tools and playmaking.
35. Orlando Magic: Mathias Lessort (France, PF/C, 1998)
Lessort's game doesn't scream upside, but he's one of the most productive young players overseas. His tools, athleticism and motor create energizer role-player potential.
36. Boston Celtics (via Timberwolves): Jonathan Jeanne (France, C, 1997)
Jeanne's lack of strength showed at the combine, but so did his 7'2" size, 7'6 ½" length and mobility. He even flashed some touch. Jeanne could be a boom-or-bust pick based on how much his frame fills out over time.
37. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks): Jawun Evans (Oklahoma State, PG, Sophomore)
Even with Ben Simmons at the point, the Sixers need more ball-handlers. Quick, shifty and skilled, Evans gives Philadelphia a pick-and-roll specialist and change-of-pace playmaker off the bench.
38. Chicago Bulls (via Kings): DJ Wilson (Michigan, SF/PF, Junior)
The first round sounds like a stretch for Wilson, who only averaged 11 points as a junior. But he'll still draw interest for his unique versatility as a 6'10" forward with some handles, range and defensive quickness.
39. Philadelphia 76ers (via Mavericks): Josh Hart (Villanova, SG, Senior)
Hart improved in every area, most importantly shooting. He'll need that 40.4 percent three-point stroke to carry over and help compensate for average athleticism and shot-creating skills.
40. New Orleans Pelicans: Caleb Swanigan (Purdue, PF/C, Sophomore)
Concerns over Swanigan's defense and athleticism push him into Round 2, but the Celtics hope he can carve out a career as a stretch rebounder.
No. 41-No. 50
41. Charlotte Hornets: Thomas Bryant (Indiana, PF/C, Sophomore)
Size, length and shooting range should help Bryant during workouts after underachieving at Indiana. He'll try to become the player Adreian Payne never could.
42. Utah Jazz (via Pistons): Omer Yurtseven (North Carolina State, C, Freshman)
Yurtseven lacks toughness, but at 7'0", his size, mobility and touch are worth looking into this late. He had a strong first game at the combine on Thursday by consistently making himself available for easy finishes and finesse shots in the paint.
43. Houston Rockets (via Nuggets): Dwayne Bacon (Florida State, SG/SF, Sophomore)
Bacon looked similar to last year—productive, but not overly efficient or versatile. He'll look to mimic Tim Hardaway Jr. and carve out a career by scoring in bunches with jumpers and transition play.
44. New York Knicks: Frank Mason III (Kansas, PG, Senior)
Mason was terrific during five-on-fives at the combine, particularly during Day 2 with the entire Knicks' brass—including Phil Jackson and Steve Mills— sitting courtside. Mason gives the Knicks needed backcourt depth and shooting.
45. Houston Rockets (via Blazers): Semi Ojeleye (SMU, PF, Junior)
Ojeleye may lose ground after an underwhelming performance at the combine. His shooting is still legitimate, though. Along with his mix of power and foot speed, Ojeleye showed off the range a number of times during five-on-fives in Chicago.
46. Philadelphia 76ers (via Heat): Alec Peters (Valparaiso, PF, Senior)
Peters went down with a season-ending leg injury, but after hitting 289 career threes at Valparaiso, scouts understand his shot-making capability. He'll lean on his jumper and basketball IQ to carry him.
47. Milwaukee Bucks: Edmond Sumner (Xavier, PG, Sophomore)
A torn ACL ended Sumner's season and chances of rising up draft boards. Before going down, the NBA lens picked up his size, explosive athleticism and defensive quickness. He could be a value pick this late if he recovers and improves his shooting.
48. Indiana Pacers: Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson, SF/PF, Senior)
Blossomgame turns 24 years old and took a step backward as a shooter. His production, two-point scoring and potential defensive versatility are still worth coveting.
49. Denver Nuggets (via Grizzlies): Jonah Bolden (Radnicki Basket, PF, 1996)
Bolden left UCLA and wound up starring this year in Serbia. Athletic with power forward size, he also made 54 threes at a 39.7 percent clip and brought in 17.2 percent of available rebounds.
50. Philadelphia 76ers (via Hawks): PJ Dozier (South Carolina, SG, Sophomore)
Dozier was a mixed bag, both during the season and at the combine. He's worth drafting for his 6'6" size, athleticism, ball-handling and defensive potential. Improving his body and shooting are obvious priorities.
No. 51-60
No. 51. Denver Nuggets (via Thunder): Damyean Dotson (Houston, SG, Senior)
Dotson may have gotten himself drafted during the second day of the combine, having shown off the stroke that knocked down 108 threes as a senior.
52. Washington Wizards: Sindarious Thornwell (South Carolina, SG Senior)
Thornwell tested poorly at the combine and had some ugly moments during five-on-fives, but he earned fans during his NCAA tournament run. His production and toughness gets him into Round 2.
53. Boston Celtics (via Cavaliers): Devin Robinson (Florida, SF/PF, Junior)
Robinson hasn't put it all together and still doesn't possess any signature strength. He's worth drafting for his mix of 6'8 ¼" size, 41 ½" max vertical, defensive quickness and shooting potential.
54. Phoenix Suns: Dillon Brooks (Oregon, SF, Junior)
Brooks is a natural scorer and had some nice moments Friday at the combine. Questionable athleticism, quickness and defense just raise questions about his transition from college to the pros.
55. Utah Jazz: Tyler Dorsey (Oregon, SG, Sophomore)
Highly skilled, Dorsey took over in the NCAA tournament and played well at the combine. There will be a dozen teams wondering if he can produce against pros without great size, length or athleticism.
56. Boston Celtics (via Clippers): Cameron Oliver (Nevada, PF, Sophomore)
Oliver's shot-making and shot-blocking at Nevada will allow teams in the second round to overlook his weak combine showing.
57. Brooklyn Nets: Kobi Simmons (Arizona, PG, Freshman)
Simmons was wild at the combine and inconsistent at Arizona. The Nets still see upside tied to his size, athleticism and room to improve at just 19 years old.
58. New York Knicks (via Nuggets): Davon Reed (Miami, SG/SF, Senior)
There isn't anything flashy about Reed's game, but he's been consistent, having shot at least 38 percent from deep for three straight seasons. He held his own during five-on-fives at the combine and looks the part from a physical standpoint.
59. San Antonio Spurs: Monte Morris (Iowa State, PG, Senior)
Morris is a terrific decision-maker with a natural feel, but gets forced deep into Round 2 without youth or athleticism on his side.
60. Atlanta Hawks: Wesley Iwundu (Kansas State, SG/SF, Senior)
Iwundu struggled at the combine and doesn't offer a speciality strength. He'll need his jumper to click and playmaking to hold extra value relative to others at his position.
Stats via ESPN.com, RealGM.com, NBA.com, Hoop-Math.com and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Height and weight information via DraftExpress or school bios unless otherwise noted.
