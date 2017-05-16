NBA Mock Draft 2017: Post-Lottery Edition

33 of 33

Rainier Ehrhardt/Associated Press

No. 51. Denver Nuggets (via Thunder): Damyean Dotson (Houston, SG, Senior)

Dotson may have gotten himself drafted during the second day of the combine, having shown off the stroke that knocked down 108 threes as a senior.

52. Washington Wizards: Sindarious Thornwell (South Carolina, SG Senior)

Thornwell tested poorly at the combine and had some ugly moments during five-on-fives, but he earned fans during his NCAA tournament run. His production and toughness gets him into Round 2.

53. Boston Celtics (via Cavaliers): Devin Robinson (Florida, SF/PF, Junior)

Robinson hasn't put it all together and still doesn't possess any signature strength. He's worth drafting for his mix of 6'8 ¼" size, 41 ½" max vertical, defensive quickness and shooting potential.

54. Phoenix Suns: Dillon Brooks (Oregon, SF, Junior)

Brooks is a natural scorer and had some nice moments Friday at the combine. Questionable athleticism, quickness and defense just raise questions about his transition from college to the pros.

55. Utah Jazz: Tyler Dorsey (Oregon, SG, Sophomore)

Highly skilled, Dorsey took over in the NCAA tournament and played well at the combine. There will be a dozen teams wondering if he can produce against pros without great size, length or athleticism.

56. Boston Celtics (via Clippers): Cameron Oliver (Nevada, PF, Sophomore)

Oliver's shot-making and shot-blocking at Nevada will allow teams in the second round to overlook his weak combine showing.

57. Brooklyn Nets: Kobi Simmons (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

Simmons was wild at the combine and inconsistent at Arizona. The Nets still see upside tied to his size, athleticism and room to improve at just 19 years old.

58. New York Knicks (via Nuggets): Davon Reed (Miami, SG/SF, Senior)

There isn't anything flashy about Reed's game, but he's been consistent, having shot at least 38 percent from deep for three straight seasons. He held his own during five-on-fives at the combine and looks the part from a physical standpoint.

59. San Antonio Spurs: Monte Morris (Iowa State, PG, Senior)

Morris is a terrific decision-maker with a natural feel, but gets forced deep into Round 2 without youth or athleticism on his side.

60. Atlanta Hawks: Wesley Iwundu (Kansas State, SG/SF, Senior)

Iwundu struggled at the combine and doesn't offer a speciality strength. He'll need his jumper to click and playmaking to hold extra value relative to others at his position.

Stats via ESPN.com, RealGM.com, NBA.com, Hoop-Math.com and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Height and weight information via DraftExpress or school bios unless otherwise noted.

Jonathan Wasserman covers the NBA draft for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @NBADraftWass.