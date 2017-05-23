Golden State Warriors Make History in Sweep of San Antonio Spurs

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors completed a Western Conference Finals sweep of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday evening with a dominating 129-115 victory in Game 4.

Golden State has now swept three straight series to begin the postseason, becoming the first team in NBA history to start a postseason 12-0, per NBA History. The Warriors also tied the highest scoring output in playoff history over a four-game series, notching 498 points to equal the Philadelphia 76ers' output in the second round of the 1978 playoffs, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

After coasting through the first two rounds, the Warriors figured to face stiffer competition in San Antonio. Unfortunately, the Spurs' superstar forward, Kawhi Leonard, suffered an ankle sprain in Game 1 that kept him out for the remainder of the series. After a close 113-111 victory in Game 1, the Warriors made quick work of their foe, winning each of the remaining games by double digits.

They now await the winner of the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. Cleveland had started the postseason 10-0 before dropping Game 3 against the Celtics on an Avery Bradley three-point shot that fell through the twine with just 0.1 seconds remaining.

Now that the Warriors have clinched its appearance in the Finals, their players will receive ample rest as their upcoming opponent continues to play. That could pay dividends as the Warriors look to claim their second title in three seasons.

